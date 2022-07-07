New Musical Comedy THE CRACK OF DOOM Opens Tonight at the Robert Gill Theatre

A group of students at Avignon University decide to stay on campus and throw a party during the Thanksgiving holiday. When the news breaks that a meteor will collide with the earth in the next few hours, the gang tries to make the most of what little time they have left. It's a musical. It's a comedy. They all die in the end.

The Crack of Doom (or: How I Learned to Love the Meteor) sees Toronto Fringe heavy-hitters Matt Bernard (Romeo & Juliet Chainsaw Massacre) and Suzy Wilde (Be Kind Rewind, Summerland) unite with new musical producing powerhouse Bravo Academy for the Performing Arts (Drama 101). Relevant and relatable, with a healthy dose of off-the-wall humour, The Crack of Doom explores the depth and range of responses when humanity is faced with its own impending destruction.

The Crack of Doom (or: How I Learned to Love the Meteor) was originally commissioned by Bravo Academy for the 2018 New Music Theatre Intensives (NMTI) Emerging Artist Program. NMTI is an innovative program dedicated to the commission and development of Canadian musical theatre, and has previously produced hits such as Drama 101 by Steven Gallagher and Kevin Wong, which won Patron's Pick at the 2019 Toronto Fringe Festival. The Crack of Doom has received subsequent development, as well as productions in Toronto, St. Catharines, and Houston, Texas.

Performance Details:

Bravo Academy for the Performing Arts with Bain & Bernard

in association with The Toronto Fringe Festival presents

The Crack of Doom (or: How I Learned to Love the Meteor)

Music & Lyrics by Suzy Wilde

Book by Matt Bernard

Director: Matt Bernard

Music Director: Jake Schindler

Stage Manager: Christoph Ibrahim

Lighting Designer: Gareth Crew

Artistic Producer: Melissa Bencic with Bravo Academy and New Music Theatre Intensives

Cast:

Fae Alexander

Cade DeBorba

Rayhan Jabbar

Ben Kopp

Jawon Mapp

Daniel McCormack

Krizia Natale

Ben Page

Grace Rockett

Nicole Sherwin

Opens July 7th and runs to July 17th

Robert Gill Theatre (214 College St, Toronto ON, M5T 2Z9)

Performances:

Thursday July 7th 6:15pm

Saturday July 9th 8:00pm

Sunday July 10th 1:30pm

Wednesday July 13th 9:45pm

Thursday July 14th 2:00pm

Friday July 15th 3:45pm

Sunday July 17th 7:30pm

Runtime: 90 minutes

How to Purchase Tickets:



On sale now

Purchase online: fringetoronto.com

By Phone: (416) 966-1062

In Person: POSTSCRIPT Patio at the Tranzac Club, 292 Brunswick Ave, July 6-17

In Person: POSTSCRIPT Lounge at Daniels Spectrum, 585 Dundas St. East, July 6-17

In Person: At the Robert Gill Theatre box office (214 College St) one hour prior to show start time.