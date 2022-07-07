New Musical Comedy THE CRACK OF DOOM Opens Tonight at the Robert Gill Theatre
The Crack of Doom explores the depth and range of responses when humanity is faced with its own impending destruction.
A group of students at Avignon University decide to stay on campus and throw a party during the Thanksgiving holiday. When the news breaks that a meteor will collide with the earth in the next few hours, the gang tries to make the most of what little time they have left. It's a musical. It's a comedy. They all die in the end.
The Crack of Doom (or: How I Learned to Love the Meteor) sees Toronto Fringe heavy-hitters Matt Bernard (Romeo & Juliet Chainsaw Massacre) and Suzy Wilde (Be Kind Rewind, Summerland) unite with new musical producing powerhouse Bravo Academy for the Performing Arts (Drama 101). Relevant and relatable, with a healthy dose of off-the-wall humour, The Crack of Doom explores the depth and range of responses when humanity is faced with its own impending destruction.
The Crack of Doom (or: How I Learned to Love the Meteor) was originally commissioned by Bravo Academy for the 2018 New Music Theatre Intensives (NMTI) Emerging Artist Program. NMTI is an innovative program dedicated to the commission and development of Canadian musical theatre, and has previously produced hits such as Drama 101 by Steven Gallagher and Kevin Wong, which won Patron's Pick at the 2019 Toronto Fringe Festival. The Crack of Doom has received subsequent development, as well as productions in Toronto, St. Catharines, and Houston, Texas.
Performance Details:
Bravo Academy for the Performing Arts with Bain & Bernard
in association with The Toronto Fringe Festival presents
The Crack of Doom (or: How I Learned to Love the Meteor)
Music & Lyrics by Suzy Wilde
Book by Matt Bernard
Director: Matt Bernard
Music Director: Jake Schindler
Stage Manager: Christoph Ibrahim
Lighting Designer: Gareth Crew
Artistic Producer: Melissa Bencic with Bravo Academy and New Music Theatre Intensives
Cast:
Fae Alexander
Cade DeBorba
Rayhan Jabbar
Ben Kopp
Jawon Mapp
Daniel McCormack
Krizia Natale
Ben Page
Grace Rockett
Nicole Sherwin
Opens July 7th and runs to July 17th
Robert Gill Theatre (214 College St, Toronto ON, M5T 2Z9)
Performances:
Thursday July 7th 6:15pm
Saturday July 9th 8:00pm
Sunday July 10th 1:30pm
Wednesday July 13th 9:45pm
Thursday July 14th 2:00pm
Friday July 15th 3:45pm
Sunday July 17th 7:30pm
Runtime: 90 minutes
How to Purchase Tickets:
On sale now
Purchase online: fringetoronto.com
By Phone: (416) 966-1062
In Person: POSTSCRIPT Patio at the Tranzac Club, 292 Brunswick Ave, July 6-17
In Person: POSTSCRIPT Lounge at Daniels Spectrum, 585 Dundas St. East, July 6-17
In Person: At the Robert Gill Theatre box office (214 College St) one hour prior to show start time.