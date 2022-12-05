Netflix Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to Make Debut as a Cannon Doll in THE NUTCRACKER at The National Ballet of Canada
The lineup includes olympians Sarah Nurse and Renata Fast, actor Graham Greene and more!
The National Ballet of Canada has announced this season's lineup of Cannon Dolls for The Nutcracker. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, star of Netflix's Never Have I Ever and Disney's Turning Red, will make her debut as a Cannon Doll on the opening night of The Nutcracker, December 10 at 7:00 pm.
Joining the National Ballet onstage as Cannon Dolls this season are Olympic & World Championship Hockey Players Sarah Nurse and Renata Fast, Gold Medal Olympic Rower Sydney Payne and teammate Kristina Walker, Actors Graham Greene, Julie Nolke and Gina Louise Phillips, CBC Radio Hosts Tom Power, Ismaila Alfa and Elamin Abdelmahmoud, ETALK Anchor Tyrone Edwards and ETALK Reporter Chloe Wilde and Global News' Susan Hay.
Past Cannon Dolls have included Astronaut Chris Hadfield, former Toronto Raptors Kyle Lowry and Matt Thomas, Toronto Maple Leafs Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, Olympic Gold Medalist Figure Skater Tessa Virtue, Actress Sarah Gadon, members of ARKELLS, Comedian Rick Mercer, Author Emma Donoghue, Musician Brendan Canning, Former Mayor of Toronto Barbara Hall and Mayor of Toronto John Tory.
Celebrity walk-on roles are a long-standing tradition with Nutcrackers all over the world. In the National Ballet's production, the cameo roles are Cannon Dolls, colourfully costumed Petrouchka dolls who shoot a cannon into the audience in Act I. To date, the National Ballet has invited 1,080 Canadian luminaries and personalities to appear onstage in the coveted roles.
This season, the National Ballet has invited colleagues in the Toronto Arts and Dance Community as well as Community Partners onstage as Cannon Dolls.
This Season's Celebrity Cannon Dolls:
December 9 at 7:00 pm
Share the Magic
CBC Metro Morning's Host Ismaila Alfa
December 10 at 2:00 pm
Opening Night
CBC q's Host Tom Power and CBC Pop Chat's Host Elamin Abdelmahmoud
December 10 at 7:00 pm
Star of Netflix's Never Have I Ever and Disney's Turning Red Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
December 11 at 1:00 pm
Actor Graham Greene
December 13 at 7:00 pm
Global News' Susan Hay
December 16 at 7:00 pm
Actor on Run the Burbs and Award-Winning YouTube Content Creator Julie Nolke and Actor on Workin' Moms Gina Louise Phillips
December 17 at 2:00 pm
ETALK Anchor Tyrone Edwards and ETALK Reporter Chloe Wilde
December 20 at 2:00 pm
Gold Medal Olympic Rower Sydney Payne and Olympic Rower Kristina Walker
December 22 at 2:00 pm
Hamilton Tiger Cats Linebacker Simoni Lawrence and Offensive Lineman Chris Van Zeyl
December 22 at 7:00 pm
Olympic & World Championship Hockey Players Sarah Nurse and Renata Fast
The Nutcracker is choreographed by James Kudelka with music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, set and costume design by Santo Loquasto and lighting design by Jennifer Tipton.
This season, there will be no The Nutcracker story time. Ticketholders can enjoy a video featuring Principal Dancer Tina Pereira reading the story of The Nutcracker. The video will be played in the Richard Bradshaw Amphitheatre.
Many shows are already sold out but a few seats are still available.
More Hot Stories For You
December 5, 2022
Massey Hall has announced an incredible double bill featuring the return of one of Canada's most acclaimed singer-songwriters Serena Ryder and debut of Grammy nominated Scottish Musician, KT Tunstall, Friday, April 21, 2023 on the legendary Allan Slaight Stage at Massey Hall.
Margaret Cho to Launch LIVE AND LIVID! Tour in 2023
December 5, 2022
Margaret Cho - the five-time Grammy and Emmy nominated comedian/actress has announced she will tour the country with her brand new Live and LIVID! tour. The Live and LIVID! tour will hit theaters across North America with tickets on-sale Friday, December 9.
Netflix Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to Make Debut as a Cannon Doll in THE NUTCRACKER at The National Ballet of Canada
December 5, 2022
The National Ballet of Canada has announced this season’s lineup of Cannon Dolls for The Nutcracker. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, star of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever and Disney’s Turning Red, will make her debut as a Cannon Doll on the opening night of The Nutcracker, December 10 at 7:00 pm.
THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO Comes to Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts Next Month
December 5, 2022
The satisfyingly subversive story of servants toppling nobility fittingly debuts at the Canadian Opera Company on the master composer's birthday, with The Marriage of Figaro running for eight performances at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts on January 27, 29, February 2, 4, 10, 12, 16, and 18, 2023.
Toronto's HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Extends Through June 4, 2023
December 5, 2022
The Canadian Premiere production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has released additional tickets from $69 for sale just in time for the gift-giving season. Ten more weeks of performances will be added, March 21 – June 4, 2023. The new block of tickets goes on sale on Saturday December 10, 2022 at 9:45 AM ET in celebration of Platform 9 ¾ at King's Cross train station in London.