NOCTURNE - LES 9 Comes to Montreal, Toronto, and Quebec

This original show will tour Montreal, Quebec City and Toronto on November 22, 25 and 26.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 2 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Review: A POEM FOR RABIA at Tarragon Theatre Photo 3 Review: A POEM FOR RABIA at Tarragon Theatre
Review: WILDWOMAN at Soulpepper Theatre Photo 4 Review: WILDWOMAN at Soulpepper Theatre

NOCTURNE - LES 9 Comes to Montreal, Toronto, and Quebec

Les 9 will embark on an ethereal journey through the enchanting melodies of the night, with their newly released album in concert: NOCTURNE. Through listening to the spellbinding sound of eight cellos and a double bass, audiences will be transported by the beauty of this music of the night. This original show will tour Montreal, Quebec City and Toronto on November 22, 25 and 26.

Evocative interpretations of timeless classics, from Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata to Debussy's Clair de lune, blend seamlessly with the contemporary touch of this string ensemble.

Highlighting String Harmony: Vincent Bélanger and Les 9

At the helm of this nocturnal journey is visionary artistic director Vincent Bélanger. He is on a quest with the aim to shed light on the expressive richness of cello and double bass. Bélanger founded the ensemble Les 9 in 2019 to charm audiences by exploring the consonance between these instruments. "The sound of Les 9 is a journey to discover the beauty of harmony in spite of our dissimilarities," he explains.

A musician of infectious passion, Vincent Bélanger infuses all of his projects with an original, profound, and warm artistic vision. His exceptional career took him to France, where he honed his skills and won several prestigious prizes in cello and chamber music. Over the years, Bélanger's musical endeavors have spanned diverse genres, from rock to classical, and his outstanding recordings and performances have garnered critical acclaim worldwide.

Launch party: NOCTURNE, a 3rd album for Les 9

Les 9's new album, NOCTURNE, available on all digital platforms as of November 8th 2023, will be played live for the first time for this concert tour. With this third opus, Les 9 does not limit itself to compositions that have been famous for centuries, but crafted a selection of melodies which aim to unveil and embrace the mystique of nighttime. "We've blended ancestral melodies with contemporary sensibilities to create a tapestry of sound that will resonate with every soul in the room", says Vincent Bélanger.

Montreal composers Joey Reda and Francis Choinière were entrusted with the arrangements of the songs on the album. Choinière, an eminent producer and conductor, has lent his talents to works such as The Swan, Clair de Lune, and Hymne à la nuit, the last of which was made famous by the French film Les Choristes. "This team offers a wonderfully innovative fusion of musical and visual ideas, giving birth to NOCTURNE", explains Bélanger.

Composer-in-residence Christian Thomas also contributed to the album, penning the track "La veuve et la lune", based on a text by poet Michel Tremblay. The track revisits Thomas' "Messe solennelle pour une pleine lune d'été", featuring renowned soprano Lyne Fortin. This dramatic, evocative opera touched audiences at the Festival d'opéra de Québec in the summer of 2023 to great critical acclaim. Thomas' contribution continues the collaborative tradition between Les 9 and the composer, as he has adapted one of his works for Les 9 for each of their albums since their first in 2019.

NOCTURNE is an invitation to lose oneself in the tranquility and beauty of the night, guided by soul-stirring melodies. Concert tickets and the album now available: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2275196®id=32&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Flinktr.ee%2Fgfnnocturne?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

NOCTURNE - LES 9


Koerner Hall - TORONTO

November 22, 2024 - 8:00 PM

Maison symphonique - MONTREAL

November 25, 2024 - 7:30 pm

Salle Raoul-Jobin - QUEBEC

November 26, 2024 - 2:00 pm






RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
Bad Dog Theatre Presents HOLIDAY! AN IMPROVISED MUSICAL Inspired by Stephen Sondheims COMP Photo
Bad Dog Theatre Presents HOLIDAY! AN IMPROVISED MUSICAL Inspired by Stephen Sondheim's COMPANY

Holiday! An Improvised Musical Sweetens the Holidays with Song. Bad Dog Theatre presents Holiday! An Improvised Musical, inspired by Stephen Sondheim’s “Company”. Yule Log, Egg Nog, Brain Fog… Holiday! December 13th to December 17th, 2023. Wednesday - Saturday 8pm, Saturday - Sunday 2pm matinee.

2
HOLIDAY! AN IMPROVISED MUSICAL is Coming to The Assembly Theatre This Holiday Season Photo
HOLIDAY! AN IMPROVISED MUSICAL is Coming to The Assembly Theatre This Holiday Season

Get ready for a holiday party like no other! Holiday! An Improvised Musical takes inspiration from Stephen Sondheim's 'Company' to bring you a night of improvised vignettes and songs that explore love, relationships, work, and the true meaning of the season.

3
The 11th Edition of the 21C Music Festival at The Royal Conservatory of Music to Feature W Photo
The 11th Edition of the 21C Music Festival at The Royal Conservatory of Music to Feature World Premieres and More

The 11th edition of the 21C Music Festival at The Royal Conservatory of Music features performances by Fazıl Say and Friends, Lara St. John, Bridget Kibbey with the Calidore String Quartet and Mervon Mehta, Brad Mehldau, Laurie Anderson, and Kronos Quartet: Five Decades.

4
Stratford Festival Unveils 2024 Casts and Creative Teams Photo
Stratford Festival Unveils 2024 Casts and Creative Teams

Get all the latest updates on the highly anticipated 2024 season at the Stratford Festival. Find out which talented actors have been cast in which productions, and get ready to experience the magic of live theater at one of the world's most renowned festivals.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Canadian Opera Company Releases Teaser for Donizetti's DON PASQUALE Video
Canadian Opera Company Releases Teaser for Donizetti's DON PASQUALE
BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press Video
BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummer & Julie Andrews' Original 'Something Good' Vocals Video
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummer & Julie Andrews' Original 'Something Good' Vocals
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
Home Alone in Concert in Toronto Home Alone in Concert
Toronto Symphony Orchestra (12/07-12/09)
Jake's Gift in Toronto Jake's Gift
The Rose Studio (11/09-11/11)
Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! in Toronto Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!
Randolph Theatre (12/16-1/14)
Little Circus That Could in Toronto Little Circus That Could
Wychwood Theatre (11/04-11/19)
FireWorks Festival in Toronto FireWorks Festival
Alumnae Theatre (11/08-11/26)
TSO Holiday Pops in Toronto TSO Holiday Pops
Toronto Symphony Orchestra (12/11-12/13)
Little Shop of Horrors in Toronto Little Shop of Horrors
Queensville Players (11/16-11/26)
MacBeth: “A Tale Told by an Idiot” in Toronto MacBeth: “A Tale Told by an Idiot”
Red Sandcastle Theatre (2/08-2/18)
The House at Poe Corner in Toronto The House at Poe Corner
Red Sandcastle (4/11-4/21)
Angels in America in Toronto Angels in America
Buddies in Bad Times (11/23-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You