NIGHT FEED Announced At Toronto Fringe

Fringe veterans-turned-mothers Sarah Joy Bennett and Ginette Mohr return to the 2019 Toronto Fringe Festival with a team of renowned puppet artists, for their new piece NIGHT FEED, running at the Tarragon Theatre Extraspace, July 5 14. Featuring object puppetry, physical theatre, and the stunning design of CLUNK Puppet Lab, Night Feed is a hilarious look at the darker sides of becoming a parent.

As an exhausted new mother nurses in the middle of yet another night, her apartment comes to life; possessions possessed with the demons of fear, self-doubt and anxiety, a chorus of objects and body parts.

Created in collaboration with innovative puppet designer and director Shawna Reiter, as well as guest puppet director Mike Peterson (of Henson Company fame), Night Feed is a post-natal fever dream brought to life. The piece also features original sound and composition by David Atkinson (associate music director, Dear Evan Hansen).

After co-creating a string of Fringe hits, including The Last Man On Earth (Best In Fest, Edmonton Fringe Festival), Snack Music ( - CBC), and Fish Face (NNNNN - NOW Magazine), Bennett and Mohr now turn their brand of imaginative storytelling to tackle motherhood, injecting a healthy dose of the bizarre and surreal to make sense of the most meaningful time of your life .

"I was not prepared for the loneliness that comes with first becoming a parent," says creator Sarah Joy Bennett. "To desperately keep myself amused through the exhaustion and isolation, I imagined the dark voices in my head being voiced by objects in my apartment: an aerobics instructor breast pump, a guilt-tripping dust bunny, parenting books chanting spiritual platitudes... When the world shrinks to the size of your couch, you populate it with what's at hand."

Tickets will be available as of June 6. Advance tickets - $11 (+ $2 service charge). Available online at fringetoronto.com or by phone at 416- 966-1062 (Subject to a $3 per order fee).

Tickets available will be available in person as of July 3 at the TORONTO FRINGE FESTIVAL Box Office located at POSTSCRIPT (in the hockey rink at 275 Bathurst Street) from noon 10pm.





