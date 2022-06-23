NEVERWONDER: THE MUSICAL Announced As Part of Toronto Fringe Festival

What if Wendy (Neverland) and Alice (Wonderland) met?

NeverWonder is a Queer and Mad love story following Alice and Wendy as they meet in an asylum and bond over their shared fantastical, yet traumatic childhoods - but they have to go back for one last quest! A tale of survivor solidarity through the lens of Mad Pride.

In 2016, the playwright/composer of the show had a thought: there are so many parallels with the universes of Neverland and Wonderland - what if they were two sides of the same coin?

NeverWonder features a variety of artists all LGBTQ+, most of whom are disabled and/or MMIND, including Deaf actress Tamyka Bullen, who made her acting debut in 2018 in the Sound Off Festival; Toronto musicians and singers such as Tallan Alexander, and Rhys Whitham (Toronto band Cloudage); Canadian musical theatre's Peter Mundell; Dalton Bolton ("A Night At The Zoomies"); TV's Jess L. Callaghan (TLN's Emerge, and Idaho Productions' Accused), and Shayna Burns (co-founders of Third Wheel Theatre).

Phat Tracks Productions in association with The Toronto Fringe Festival presents -

NeverWonder: The Musical

Written by Jess L. Callaghan | Directed by A Blaine,

Featuring: Tamyka Bullen, Rhys Whitham, Jess L. Callaghan, Peter Mundell, Dalton Bolton, Tallan

Alexander, and understudy performances with Shayna Burns and A Blaine.

Showtimes: July 6, 2022 - 6pm-7pm | July 9 - 6:30pm-7:30pm | July 10 - 6pm-7pm | July 12 - 7pm 8pm | July 14 - 2pm-3pm | July 15 - 6:30pm-7:30pm | July 17 - 2:30pm-3:30pm

Venue: Tarragon Theatre ExtraSpace 30 Bridgman Ave, Toronto, ON M5R 1X3

Tickets $12 - available as of June 22 at fringetoronto.com or by calling the box office at 416-966-1062. Tickets can also be purchased in person during the festival at the venue.