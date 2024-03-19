NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Joins Mirvish Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Crow's Theatre and The Musical Stage Company's co-production of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 by Dave Malloy has been one of the highlights of the 2023-24 Toronto theatre season. After playing to sold-out houses for a record-breaking 16 weeks at Streetcar Crowsnest, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 will return July and August 2025 at The Royal Alexandra Theatre.

It will be an enhanced version of the Crow's Theatre and The Musical Stage Company's co-production original and will be the seventh show in the Mirvish 2024/25 Main Subscription Season.

“I saw The Great Comet at Crow's soon after it opened,” explains David Mirvish. “As did many of our staff. Like everyone else who has seen this show, we were enchanted. Chris Abraham has directed a superb telling of Dave Malloy's unique and wonderful musical with a cast of some of Canada's finest musical theatre actors and musicians. We are thrilled, delighted and honoured to be presenting it at the Royal Alex.”

Chris Abraham says: “We can't think of a more thrilling next step in the journey of our production, than to bring The Great Comet to the Royal Alex next summer. It's truly Canada's most iconic and beloved Edwardian theatre, where many theatrical legends have performed. It will give us a gorgeous playground to bring new life to the immersive charm and powerhouse performances that Toronto audiences have so passionately embraced at Crow's Theatre. The opportunity to expand our ensemble, orchestra, and enhance Julie Fox and Josh Quinlan's spectacularly immersive design, will bring new surprises for audiences, especially the fans that have been coming back multiple times to see the show in record numbers.”

“We are thrilled to bring The Great Comet to an even broader audience, giving thousands of people the chance to take part in this once-in-a-lifetime experience and for its most ardent fans to revisit it at its new home with Mirvish Productions.” says Ray Hogg, Artistic Director of The Musical Stage Company. “This production is a testament to the power of Toronto's voracious theatre-lovers, and we look forward to bringing its beautiful chaos, magic and world-class talent back to the stage at the Royal Alex.”

From the celebrated and award-winning composer Dave Malloy comes Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, an electropop musical based on a scandalous slice of Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace. Young and impulsive, Natasha arrives in Moscow to await the return of her fiancé, Prince Andrey, from the front lines of Napoleon's attempt to invade Russia. When she falls under the spell of Moscow society's notorious playboy, the dashing rogue Anatole, it is up to Pierre, a family friend in the middle of an existential crisis, to pick up the pieces of Natasha's shattered reputation and offer her hope and redemption.

The Great Comet premiered at Ars Nova in New York City, played a successful off-Broadway transfer and then an acclaimed run on Broadway. The winner of two Tony Awards, three Lucille Lortel Awards, the Off Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, a Special Obie Citation, and the Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theatre, this audacious work is recognized for expanding the possibilities of musical theatre with its daring score and bold storytelling.