Music Toronto & Brantford Music Club Present Daniel Wnukowski's PIANO 6

In a rewarding year of touring across rural Canada, Piano Six "New Generation" are this month offering the rare opportunity for music enthusiasts in two larger, more central communities to experience their magic: Toronto and Brantford.

Led by Artistic Director and celebrated concert pianist Daniel Wnukowski, this new ensemble follows the mandate of the original Piano Six initiative (1994-2010) to bring high-quality classical music to small and remote communities in Canada currently without access to live classical performances. Wnukowski has joined forces with five more world-class Canadian pianists Marika Bournaki, David Jalbert, Angela Park, Ian Parker, and Anastasia Rizikov to fulfill this mission (* Artist Biographies at bottom of PR).

A typical visit by a Piano Six "New Generation" pianist lasts 1-2 days and, depending on the community's wishes, could include a variety of outreach activities such as a masterclass for music students, a workshop for piano teachers, or a school or community concert. In spring and fall of 2019, members of Piano Six "New Generation" have already shared their music with the following communities:~ Daniel Wnukowski - Rainy River, ON; Fort Frances, ON; Windsor, ON; Fort Nelson, BC.~ Angela Park - Fort St. John, BC; Slave Lake, AB.~ Anastasia Rizikov - Hay River, NWT; Fort Smith, NWT; Yellowknife, NWT.~ David Jalbert - Florenceville-Bristol, NB; Woodstock, NB; Fredericton, NB; Perth-Andover area, NB.

This week, Ian Parker will do so in Saskatoon and Prince Albert, SK, and, in November Marika Bournaki will be in Russell, MB.

"We bring what our passion is - performing piano music throughout the world - into small communities in Canada, places that ordinarily would not have an international artist coming through to perform for them," explains Wnukowski. "We want to bring a spark to the community, show what the piano can do, and ultimately, open the door to bring more classical performing artists into these communities moving forward."

