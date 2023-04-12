Moya O'Connell Stars in Adam Rapp's THE SOUND INSIDE at the Coal Mine Theatre

This spring, COAL MINE THEATRE presents another thrilling Toronto Premiere, Pulitzer Prize finalist Adam Rapp's mysterious drama THE SOUND INSIDE, on stage May 7 - 28 (Media night: May 11). The sophomore production in their new venue at 2076 Danforth, THE SOUND INSIDE follows The COAL MINE's critically acclaimed production of Simon Stone's YERMA - directed by Diana Bentley and starring Sarah Gadon - which recently enjoyed an extended sold-out run.



THE SOUND INSIDE tells the story of Bella Baird, an isolated creative writing professor at Yale who begins to mentor a brilliant but enigmatic student named Christopher. As the two form an unexpectedly intense bond, their lives and the stories they tell about themselves intertwine in unpredictable ways, culminating in Bella making a shocking request of Christopher that neither knows if he can fulfill. Brimming with suspense, Rapp's riveting play explores the limits of what one person can ask of another.



"When we first read THE SOUND INSIDE, we were blown away - it is unlike anything we have ever read," shareDiana Bentley and Ted Dykstra, Co-Artistic Directors, Coal Mine Theatre. "We chased after rights and brought it to Leora the day we got granted permission to produce the Toronto Premiere. Rapp's play is challenging to describe in words-- it is illusive, mysterious, deeply moving, and alchemic. We can't wait to see how audiences respond."



First produced in 2018 at the Williamston Theatre Festival, before moving to Broadway in 2019, the world premiere production starred Mary-Louise Parker in what has been called a career-best performance. It was nominated for sixTony Awards, including Best Play, and was honoured in seven categories by the Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best New Play, Best Director, and Best Actress.



The COAL MINE production will star the illustrious Moya O'Connell (Hedda Gabbler; Middletown/Shaw Festival) alongside emerging talent Aidan Correia (Yaga/Touchstone Theatre). Considered one of the country's leading stage actors, O'Connell transfixed audiences for 11 seasons at the Shaw Festival including lauded performances in Middletown, Hedda Gabler, and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. O'Connell has also headlined 8 seasons of Vancouver's Bard on the Beach, offering unforgettable performances as Coriolanus, Lady Macbeth, Ophelia and more. She was last seen in Toronto playing Cassius in Crow's Theatre and Groundling Theatre's co-production of Julius Caesar. Most recently, she directed a new production of Hedda Gabler in Vancouver for the United Players. THE SOUND INSIDE will be directed by Leora Morris - who previously led the celebrated COAL MINE productions, KNIVES IN HENS and ORPHANS. The creative team is rounded out by set and lighting designer Wes Babcock, costume designer Laura Delchiaro, and sound designer Chris Ross-Ewart.



The new COAL MINE THEATRE boasts an increased seating capacity of up to 120 seats, brand new chairs, and a more spacious, relaxed seating configuration - offering greater comfort to patrons while maintaining the up-close-and-personal performance intimacy that has become the COAL MINE's hallmark. The company's new home also offers improved audience amenities including an HVAC air filtration system and upgrades to the lobby, bar, and audience washrooms. The venue is also situated directly across from Woodbine subway station.

