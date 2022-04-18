Mirvish Productions Announces $29 Rush Seats to ROOM and BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY

Same-day Rush Seats for $29 will be available for all performances of Room at the Princess of Wales Theatre and Boy Falls From the Sky at the Royal Alexandra Theatre.



Rush Seats will go on sale each day of performance day at 9AM online through mirvish.com and by phone at 1-800-461-3333 (the phone room opens at 10 am on weekdays and Saturdays, and 12 pm on Sundays). Tickets can also be purchased in-person at the box offices of the Princess of Wales Theatre and The Royal Alexandra Theatre (opening hours vary, check mirvish.com for details). Tickets are located in select seats in the orchestra and dress circle. Limit of 2 tickets per person and subject to availability. A service charge of $5 per ticket applies for online and phone sales; there is no service charge for in-person sales. The rush seat policy does not apply on previously purchased tickets.



Room is now playing until May 8, 2022.



Emma Donoghue's bestselling novel Room has now been adapted as a new play with songs by Scottish songwriters Kathryn Joseph and Cora Bissett. Previously adapted by Donoghue for the screen, the film won Academy Awards®, Golden Globes and BAFTAs.



Kidnapped as a teenage girl, Ma has been locked inside a purpose-built room in her captor's garden for seven years. Her five-year old son, Jack, has no concept of the world outside and happily exists inside Room with the help of Ma's games and his vivid imagination where objects like Rug, Lamp and TV are his only friends. But for Ma the time has come to escape and face their biggest challenge to date: the world outside Room.



You will not want to miss this "story that is in some ways a harrowing one, that brings many in the audience to tears. Yet is also a tremendously beautiful, vivid and uplifting show about the power of a mother's love." - The Scotsman



Room is a co-production with Covent Garden Productions and the Grand Theatre, London, Canada.



Boy Falls From the Sky plays April 19 to May 29, 2022.



Jake Epstein's been "that guy from Degrassi", starred in the US National Tours of Spring Awakening and American Idiot, played Spider-Man on Broadway and originated the lead role of Gerry Goffin (Carole King's husband) in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Not bad for a kid who dreamed about performing on Broadway in the back seat of his parents' minivan on their annual family road trip to NYC.



But the thing about dreams is, they don't always go as planned. Through a series of entertaining and soul-baring stories and songs, ranging from touring the US, to surviving Spider-Man, to withstanding steroid shots and Broadway boos, Epstein shares the rejection, stage fright and heartbreak behind a seemingly successful career in this showbiz tell-all. Boy Falls From the Sky is a must-see for anyone who's ever tried to go after their dreams.