Mirvish Announces $29 To $59 Same-Day Rush Seats For The Fall Season

David Mirvish will offer Same-Day Rush Seats for the fall season - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Singin' in the Rain, The Shark is Broken and Indecent. Rush seats are based on availability and cost $29 to $59. This is an affordable means of seeing Toronto's biggest hits this fall.

Seats are located throughout the theatre and limited to two per patron. They will be available online - https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2198051Â®id=32&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mirvish.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/ticket-info/rush-seats - at 9:00 AM the day-of-performance and by phone at 10:00 AM (Sundays at 12:00 PM). A service charge of $5 per ticket applies to all online and phone sales.

Tickets can also be purchased in-person at theatre box offices; no service charge will apply. Subject to availability. Not valid on previously purchased tickets. * For Harry Potter and the Cursed Child only, rush seats to all matinee performances go on sale the day before each performance.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the continuation of a saga that originated as a series of books that were then adapted into movies. While some of the characters and their backstories are the same, the stage play is its own entity - a one-of-a-kind theatrical spectacle that lives and breathes and thrills like no other form of storytelling.

Now on stage, recently extended until March 19, 2023 â€¢ The CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre, 244 Victoria St â€¢ Performances: Tuesdays to Saturdays at 7:00 PM, matinees Wednesdays at 12:30 PM and Sundays at 1:00 PM. Rush seats $59

Singin' in the Rain is often cited as the best movie musical ever made. Yet, the 1952 classic is written like a stage musical and those who created it were all schooled in live theatre. So it's no surprise that it has been adapted into an old-fashioned musical comedy that works even better when performed live. Even the rain is real - over 14,000 litres of water is used at each performance; patrons sitting in the two rows closest to the stage are given rain ponchos, just in case they are splashed by the dancers.

September 23 - October 23 â€¢ Princess of Wales Theatre, 300 King St W â€¢ Performances: Tuesdays to Saturdays at 8:00 PM, matinees Wednesdays at 1:30 PM; Saturday and Sundays at 2:00 PM (Added performance: Sunday September 25 at 7:00 PM)Rush seats $39

The Shark is Broken is about the complicated and legendary filming of Jaws, the 1975 "summer blockbuster" that defined the genre and made Steven Spielberg one of the most famous filmmakers in the world (his new film just premiered at TIFF 2022 at the Princess of Wales). A smash-hit in London's West End, this is the play's North American premiere and comes to us with its original West End cast.

September 25 - November 6 â€¢ Royal Alexandra Theatre, 260 King St W â€¢ Performances: Tuesdays to Saturdays at 8:00 PM, matinees Wednesdays at 1:30 PM; Saturday and Sundays at 2:00 PM (No matinee on Wednesday, September 28, Added performance Thursday, September 29 at 1:30 PM)Rush seats $39

Studio 180 Theatre's production of Indecent by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel, and directed by Joel Greenberg, features a cast of 10 of the country's finest artists who will portray more than 40 characters as they bring to dramatic life this story about the transformative power of theatre.

October 14 - November 6 â€¢ CAA Theatre, 651 Yonge Street â€¢ Tuesdays to Saturdays at 8:00 PM, matinees Wednesdays at 1:30 PM; Saturday and Sundays at 2:00 PM Rush seats $29

Same-Day Rush Seats exclusively at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2198051Â®id=32&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mirvish.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/ticket-info/rush-seats and 1-800-461-3333.