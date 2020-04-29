May Dates Announced for THE CORONA VARIATIONS

After a successful trial run in April, dates for May have just been announced for The Corona Variations. A cycle of 6 short "Phone Plays" for one audience - or one household - at a time.

May 11th - 31st, 2020. 12 performances only, just 8 patrons a show! EVENINGS: May 11, 12, 15, 19, 20, 23, 27, 28, 31 @ 7:30-10:30pm. WEEKEND MATINEES: May 16, 24, 30 @ 2:00-5:00pm

International calls are welcome! *All performances are Eastern Standard Time.

Patrons will receive six phone calls from blocked numbers every half an hour. Three calls have them listen in on conversations like a "fly on the phone"; three involve some simple scripted and improvised interactions. Through a mix of comedy and drama, each play gives people an intimate glimpse into how others are managing during this COVID crisis.

Tickets on sale May 1st: www.convergencetheatre.com/corona-variations

A single ticket is good for one phone number. Patrons do not need to buy tickets for people in their household who will be listening with them, or if they want to add friends to their call.

Three ticket price options to choose from:

1) "Pay-What-You-Feel" 2) $42.00 3) $99.00 "Deluxe Package" *

*The "Deluxe Package" includes a ticket AND a personalized work of art.

Details: www.convergencetheatre.com/covid-commissions

100% of box office sales go directly into the hands of the actors.

A link with the "Secret Cast" will be sent to each patron AFTER their performance...shhhh!





