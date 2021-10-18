Massey Hall Presents Good Lovelies Christmas Concert, December 20

Massey Hall will present the return of Good Lovelies on Monday, December, 20, 2021.

The band will be taking their annual Christmas show across Ontario and bringing their classic holiday songs, timeless winter selections, and original material to a revitalized Massey Hall! Following 2020's virtual Christmas tour, the band are excited to be performing for you in person and to help ring in the holiday season with friends and family.

Accompanying the Good Lovelies (Caroline Brooks, Kerri Ough and Susan Passmore) is a stunning backing band of some of Canada's finest musicians. As a six-piece, this band will have you tapping your feet, laughing, and singing along by the end of the show. This is a must-see concert.

FriendsFirst members presale on Wednesday, October 20 at 10am ET, with a limit of 8 tickets per account. Learn more about memberships at www.mhrth.com.

Public on sale on Friday, October 22 at 12pm ET.

Tickets are available for purchase by calling 416-872-4255, or visiting www.masseyhall.com/tickets.

*Currently in-person Box Office sales will not be available.