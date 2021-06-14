Massey Hall Announces November 2021 Reopening

In celebration of its 127th birthday, Massey Hall has announced that after a three-year closure for an extensive revitalization, it will reopen its iconic red doors and welcome back music fans in November 2021.

"Three years ago today, Massey Hall was filled with artists and fans as we counted down the days before we closed for renovation. No one could have predicted the challenges we would all face in the ensuing years. There isn't enough that can be said about those who have helped us reach this point. From each and every order of government to the incredible vision of Allied Properties and The Slaight Family Foundation, our supporters and all the people pouring their hearts and souls into your beloved hall are the reason today's announcement is possible," said Jesse Kumagai, President and CEO, Massey Hall.

Massey Hall has announced the first listing of artists who will perform in the newly dedicated Allan Slaight Auditorium, kicking-off in November 2021 through to late 2022. Ranging from the artists that Massey Hall fans know and love, to those who will make their Massey Hall headlining debuts. Full listing can be found at masseyhall.com/meetatmassey.

"Today's announcement feels like a homecoming for many artists whose music helped shape the legacy of this incredible venue, ushering in a new era alongside those announcing their Massey Hall debuts. The weeks and months ahead will reveal more exciting news as additional concerts are added to the Massey Hall schedule and we unveil details of Allied Music Centre's new performance spaces," added Kumagai.

Gordon Lightfoot, the Canadian legend who has played Massey Hall consistently throughout his acclaimed career since the 1960s, was the last artist to perform on July 1, 2018. Lightfoot will return for three consecutive shows, November 25, 26 & 27, 2021 - closing in on his 170th appearance on the iconic Allan Slaight Stage. This time when Lightfoot fans visit Massey Hall, they can look up to the 127-year old ceiling arches that have been meticulously restored and connect fans to magical history of the National Historic Site.

Legendary singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and social activist, Buffy Sainte-Marie, returns to the Massey Hall stage on November 30, 2021 with special guests, The Sadies.

City and Colour, internationally acclaimed singer, songwriter and performer Dallas Green, will play two intimate solo performances on December 9 &10, 2021.

Celebrating 20 years as a band, Toronto's Broken Social Scene will make its Massey Hall headlining debut on December 16, 2021. This show will make use of the previously announced new general admission-seating configuration in the centre floor of the Hall that will allow fans to stand together and experience music at Massey Hall in a new way.

Looking ahead to 2022, two artists who are also making their debuts on the legendary Allan Slaight Stage include Leif Vollebekk, February 26, and Donovan Woods, May 27. Massey Hall has proudly promoted both artists over the years at venues throughout the city. Join them now as their journey to Massey Hall each culminates with these two unforgettable milestone performances.

One of Canada's hottest arena rock acts, The Glorious Sons have confirmed three shows for their Massey Hall debut on March 10, 11, & 12.

Spring 2022 will mark an excellent time for Blues fans as Massey Hall welcomes back living legend and GRAMMY Award-winning performer, Buddy Guy*, April 9.

Another GRAMMY Award-winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is confirmed to perform in 2022, the incomparable rhythm and blues, gospel singer and civil rights icon, Mavis Staples, May 28.

Massey Hall's legacy of playing host to some of the most poignant artists of our time continues with new concerts in 2022 featuring: An Evening with Emmylou Harris & Patty Griffin, January 31; Sarah Harmer, March 25; Tanya Tagaq, March 30; and the inimitable Bruce Cockburn, April 22.

Hot off an incredible performance at last week's 2021 JUNO Awards, Serena Ryder & William Prince perform on April 1. Also, after her moving JUNO performance and Canadian Music Hall of Fame induction, Jann Arden* returns to Massey Hall for two nights, May 24 & 25.

For a complete list of confirmed performers not listed above, including Whitehorse, Molly Johnson, Patrick Watson*, Chilly Gonzales, Royal Wood, and Cowboy Junkies visit masseyhall.com/meetatmassey.

*Rescheduled concerts. Existing ticket holders will be contacted soon.

Tickets for all shows are on-sale to the public on Monday, June 21 at 12pm and are available for purchase by phone at 416-872-4255 or online at masseyhall.com. Information on exclusive member presales or American Express Front of the Line Access also available via phone or online.

More exciting concert announcements coming in the weeks ahead.

Returning to Massey Hall:

When music fans return, they will be able to immerse themselves in Massey Hall's original 1894 glory mixed with subtle 2021 enhancements.

"The revitalization of Massey Hall is a strategic restoration of the heritage details that make the Hall so beloved and an update to all the hard-working parts of the Hall as a performance venue - to make it work that much better. Critical to success is maintaining the built-in intimacy of the performer to audience relationship, as well as adding a new level of flexibility, and new spaces to broaden the offering," said Marianne McKenna, KPMB Founding Partner & Lead Design Partner for the Massey Hall Revitalization.

Stay tuned for other Allied Music Centre updates in the coming months and find out more about the new facilities that it will bring to the City of Toronto; The Club, The Theatre, Basement Bar, and community spaces and dedicated artist resources like the Deane Cameron Recording Studio, Creative Studio, Archives & Exhibits and more.

When complete, the Allied Music Centre will offer four venues for artists, educators, and community groups plus extended programming opportunities. Programming will include expanded Education and Outreach activities for students and communities, and the Halls' Artist Development tailored program reaching artists at all stages of their careers. Allied Music Centre will support the local entertainment industry with an estimated contribution of $348 million CAD in GDP.

Allied Music Centre is generously supported by Allied Properties (TSX:AP.UN); the Government of Canada; the Province of Ontario; the City of Toronto; The Slaight Family Foundation; Cornerstone Supporters MOD Developments, Tricon Residential Inc.; Weston Family Foundation; and 2,030 live performance lovers who have shown their support with generous gifts. For more information, visit alliedmusiccentre.mhrth.com.