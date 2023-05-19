Mairi Babb Steps Into The Premiere Of INGENEW - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL At Red Sandcastle Theatre

Due to a family circumstance, Tracy Michailidis has had to withdraw from Ingenew - In search of a musical. Mairi Babb will step into the role of Bridget.

Mairi was born in the UK but grew up in Victoria, BC where she attended the University of Victoria. Immediately after graduation, she joined the company of Bard on the Beach in Vancouver, performing the lead role of Hermia in A Midsummer Night's Dream. She then moved to Winnipeg where she lived for a number of years. During that time she worked at the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre, Prairie Theatre Exchange, Shakespeare in the Ruins, Manitoba Association of Playwrights, Dry Cold Productions, and Rainbow Stage. She has played leading roles at the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, Theatre Calgary, Vancouver Playhouse, The Charlottetown Festival, and Stage West Calgary. Since moving to Toronto, she has worked for Canadian Stage, the Harold Green Jewish Theatre, Theatre Aquarius, Drayton Entertainment, Theatre Orangeville, Showboat Festival Theatre, and Lighthouse Festival Theatre, and independent companies such as Eldritch Theatre and Shakespeare Bash'd. In 2011, she was cast as an actor and puppeteer in the Canadian Premiere of War Horse which ran in Toronto at the Princess of Wales for almost a year. After that closed, she joined the North American Tour, an adventure which continued for almost two years, culminating in a month in Tokyo. In 2019, Mairi directed her first play - Early August for Lighthouse and Showboat theatres. She has gone on to direct three world premieres since then for Driftwood Theatre, Sudden Spark Collective, and Eldritch Theatre. Her television and film work includes roles in What We Do In The Shadows, Good Witch, Run The Burbs, Take Note, Ruby and the Well, Aunty B's House, and Alice, Darling, starring Anna Kendrick.

Theatre Myth Collective proudly presents the World Premiere production of Inge(new) - In search of a musical, presented at the Red Sandcastle Theatre in Toronto, May 25 - June 4, 2023. Inge(new) - In search of a musical features a Book/Additional Lyrics by Evan Tsitsias, Music by Rosalind Mills (Global, CityTV. OMNI, MenTV, Prime and CBC), Lyrics by Alexis Diamond (Governor General Award Nominee) and Additional Music/Lyrics by Julia Appleton (Johnny Mercer Foundation Songwriter's Project). The production will be directed by Evan Tsitsias and stars Mairi Babb, Astrid Van Wieren, Cory O'Brien and Elora Joy Sarmiento for 12 performances only.

Does art imitate life or does life imitate art? On the eve of her 40th birthday, Bridget finds herself at an audition with no available role for her. In come 3 other auditionees, and together they must navigate their way through this meta theatrical world, where past and present collide in absurd and mysterious ways. It's "No Exit" meets "Six Characters in search of an Author". The piece interrogates ageism, misogyny, gender roles, internal programming and more as it deconstructs musical theatre tropes while playing with form and structure. All coated and coded in musical theatre comedy!

The show will be presented at the Red Sandcastle Theatre from May 25 to June 4, 2023 every evening at 8:00pm (Tuesdays - Saturdays) with 2:30pm matinees on Saturday and Sunday. The Red Sandcastle is located at 922 Queen St. East in Leslieville.

Tickets are on sale at: Click Here or at https://redsandcastletheatre.com/tickets/