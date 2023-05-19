Mairi Babb Steps Into The Premiere Of INGENEW - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL At Red Sandcastle Theatre

Theatre Myth Collective presents the World Premiere production of Inge(new) – In search of a musical, presented at the Red Sandcastle Theatre in Toronto.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Cast Set for GYPSY at The Shaw's Festival Theatre Photo 2 Cast Set for GYPSY at The Shaw's Festival Theatre
A Choral Concert in London, Ontario Will Be Performed With Canada's Only Renaissance Music Photo 3 A Choral Concert in London, Ontario Will Be Performed With Canada's Only Renaissance Music Summer School
BLUEY's First Live Stage Show To Raise Curtains In Theaters Across Canada! Photo 4 BLUEY's First Live Stage Show To Raise Curtains In Theaters Across Canada!

Due to a family circumstance, Tracy Michailidis has had to withdraw from Ingenew - In search of a musical. Mairi Babb will step into the role of Bridget.

Mairi was born in the UK but grew up in Victoria, BC where she attended the University of Victoria. Immediately after graduation, she joined the company of Bard on the Beach in Vancouver, performing the lead role of Hermia in A Midsummer Night's Dream. She then moved to Winnipeg where she lived for a number of years. During that time she worked at the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre, Prairie Theatre Exchange, Shakespeare in the Ruins, Manitoba Association of Playwrights, Dry Cold Productions, and Rainbow Stage. She has played leading roles at the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, Theatre Calgary, Vancouver Playhouse, The Charlottetown Festival, and Stage West Calgary. Since moving to Toronto, she has worked for Canadian Stage, the Harold Green Jewish Theatre, Theatre Aquarius, Drayton Entertainment, Theatre Orangeville, Showboat Festival Theatre, and Lighthouse Festival Theatre, and independent companies such as Eldritch Theatre and Shakespeare Bash'd. In 2011, she was cast as an actor and puppeteer in the Canadian Premiere of War Horse which ran in Toronto at the Princess of Wales for almost a year. After that closed, she joined the North American Tour, an adventure which continued for almost two years, culminating in a month in Tokyo. In 2019, Mairi directed her first play - Early August for Lighthouse and Showboat theatres. She has gone on to direct three world premieres since then for Driftwood Theatre, Sudden Spark Collective, and Eldritch Theatre. Her television and film work includes roles in What We Do In The Shadows, Good Witch, Run The Burbs, Take Note, Ruby and the Well, Aunty B's House, and Alice, Darling, starring Anna Kendrick.

Theatre Myth Collective proudly presents the World Premiere production of Inge(new) - In search of a musical, presented at the Red Sandcastle Theatre in Toronto, May 25 - June 4, 2023. Inge(new) - In search of a musical features a Book/Additional Lyrics by Evan Tsitsias, Music by Rosalind Mills (Global, CityTV. OMNI, MenTV, Prime and CBC), Lyrics by Alexis Diamond (Governor General Award Nominee) and Additional Music/Lyrics by Julia Appleton (Johnny Mercer Foundation Songwriter's Project). The production will be directed by Evan Tsitsias and stars Mairi Babb, Astrid Van Wieren, Cory O'Brien and Elora Joy Sarmiento for 12 performances only.

Does art imitate life or does life imitate art? On the eve of her 40th birthday, Bridget finds herself at an audition with no available role for her. In come 3 other auditionees, and together they must navigate their way through this meta theatrical world, where past and present collide in absurd and mysterious ways. It's "No Exit" meets "Six Characters in search of an Author". The piece interrogates ageism, misogyny, gender roles, internal programming and more as it deconstructs musical theatre tropes while playing with form and structure. All coated and coded in musical theatre comedy!

The show will be presented at the Red Sandcastle Theatre from May 25 to June 4, 2023 every evening at 8:00pm (Tuesdays - Saturdays) with 2:30pm matinees on Saturday and Sunday. The Red Sandcastle is located at 922 Queen St. East in Leslieville.

Tickets are on sale at: Click Here or at https://redsandcastletheatre.com/tickets/




RELATED STORIES - Toronto

Review: VACHES At Canadian Stage Photo
Review: VACHES At Canadian Stage

VACHES is a moo-sical that will have you moo-ving enthusiastically to its zany beat…even if the plot has more holes than Swiss cheese.

CASEY AND DIANA to Begin Performances Next Week at the Stratford Festival Photo
CASEY AND DIANA to Begin Performances Next Week at the Stratford Festival

Casey and Diana, a new play by award-winning playwright Nick Green, opens the doors of Toronto AIDS hospice Casey House and shares the remarkable warmth, strength and resilience of the people within, living and dying in the face of unimaginable pain, isolation and stigma.

Revolutionary Adaptation of RICHARD II to Hit the Stage at the Stratford Festivals Tom Pat Photo
Revolutionary Adaptation of RICHARD II to Hit the Stage at the Stratford Festival's Tom Patterson Theatre

Jillian Keiley takes us into the glamorous and gritty world of Studio 54, at its thrilling heights in the late 1970s to early ’80s, with a revolutionary new version of Shakespeare’s Richard II, conceived by Keiley and adapted by Brad Fraser.

The National Ballet Of Canadas RBC Apprentices Perform At Union Station Photo
The National Ballet Of Canada's RBC Apprentices Perform At Union Station

Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, announced today The National Ballet of Canada's RBC Apprentices will give a free performance at Union Station's West Wing in Toronto, as part of Fall for Dance North's INFLORESCENCE on Saturday, May 27 at 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm ET.   


More Hot Stories For You

CASEY AND DIANA to Begin Performances Next Week at the Stratford FestivalCASEY AND DIANA to Begin Performances Next Week at the Stratford Festival
Revolutionary Adaptation of RICHARD II to Hit the Stage at the Stratford Festival's Tom Patterson TheatreRevolutionary Adaptation of RICHARD II to Hit the Stage at the Stratford Festival's Tom Patterson Theatre
Exclusive Photos: First Look AT GOD OF CARNAGE at the CAA TheatreExclusive Photos: First Look AT GOD OF CARNAGE at the CAA Theatre
A WRINKLE IN TIME Comes to the Stratford FestivalA WRINKLE IN TIME Comes to the Stratford Festival

Videos

Video: Tony Nominee Sara Bareilles Is Having a Moment (Out of the Woods) Video Video: Tony Nominee Sara Bareilles Is Having a Moment (Out of the Woods)
Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast in the Recording Studio Video
Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast in the Recording Studio
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT Video
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GOD OF CARNAGE
CAA Theatre (5/23-5/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# TUNNEL AT THE END OF THE LIGHT
Alumnae Theatre (5/10-5/21)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The New Canadian Curling Club
Huron Country Playhouse South Huron Stage (8/03-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wizard of Oz: The Panto
Huron Country Playhouse South Huron Stage (6/07-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Evita
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (10/18-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
St Jacobs Country Playhouse (7/12-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# JUNIOR Festival
JUNIOR Festival (5/20-5/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Princess and the Pea
Wychwood Theatre (5/20-5/27)PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter Pan: The Panto
King's Wharf Theatre (11/08-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Second City Presents: 50 Years of Funny
Theatre ’73 (5/04-7/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You