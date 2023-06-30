MICKEY AND JUDY Heads To The Capitol Theatre Port Hope

Mickey and Judy comes to Port Hope full of music and heart to celebrate the impact of one of the greatest stars of all time.
POPULAR
The Capitol Theatre's summer programming continues with Cabaret star Michael Hughes bringing his award-winning show Click Here to the Capitol's intimate Sculthorpe Theatre space from July 27 to August 6.
Opening night is July 28. Tickets for the show are available now at Click Here, in person at the Capitol box office in Port Hope, or by calling 905.885.1071.
For some of us, life is a musical. The overture for Michael Hughes' life story began when he was a child and watched the Judy Garland classic "The Wizard of Oz" with his family. How that musical and Garland herself ended up guiding his life is the subject of this utterly engaging, and beautifully heartfelt, solo show.
After playing to sold-out audiences around the world, Mickey and Judy comes to Port Hope full of music and heart to celebrate the impact of one of the greatest stars of all time.
July 27 at 7:30pm
July 28 at 7:30pm
July 29 at 2pm & 7:30pm
July 30 at 2pm
August 3 at 7:30pm
August 4 at 7:30pm
August 5 at 2pm & 7:30pm
August 6 at 2pm
The Capitol Theatre is dedicated to producing and presenting a balanced schedule of high-quality professional theatre, live music, film, and other special events in historic Port Hope, while also providing a home for the local arts community. We are committed to building a diverse, equitable, and inclusive future, where all individuals, groups, and organisations are welcome to create, collaborate, and connect. We strive to provide memorable experiences for our guests through artistic excellence, a wide variety of programming, and the historic venue itself. For more information, check out capitoltheatre.com.
|
|
|
|
|
Videos
|Kinky Boots
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (8/03-8/20)
|Fiddler on the Loose
King's Wharf Theatre (7/12-8/05)
|A Few Good Men
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (7/05-7/23)
|Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Huron Country Playhouse Mainstage (6/15-7/01)
|Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
St Jacobs Country Playhouse (7/12-8/05)
|The Crooner
Huron Country Playhouse South Huron Stage (7/05-7/22)
|A Year With Frog and Toad
Wychwood Theatre (7/08-8/20)CAST
|Kidd Pivot: A New Creation
Bluma Appel Theatre (12/06-12/09)
|The Inheritance Part 1 & 2
Bluma Appel Theatre (3/22-4/07)
|The Lehman Trilogy
Bluma Appel Theatre (11/14-11/26)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You