Mickey and Judy comes to Port Hope full of music and heart to celebrate the impact of one of the greatest stars of all time.

By: Jun. 30, 2023

The Capitol Theatre's summer programming continues with Cabaret star Michael Hughes bringing his award-winning show Click Here to the Capitol's intimate Sculthorpe Theatre space from July 27 to August 6.

Opening night is July 28. Tickets for the show are available now at Click Here, in person at the Capitol box office in Port Hope, or by calling 905.885.1071.

For some of us, life is a musical. The overture for Michael Hughes' life story began when he was a child and watched the Judy Garland classic "The Wizard of Oz" with his family. How that musical and Garland herself ended up guiding his life is the subject of this utterly engaging, and beautifully heartfelt, solo show.

After playing to sold-out audiences around the world, Mickey and Judy comes to Port Hope full of music and heart to celebrate the impact of one of the greatest stars of all time.

July 27 at 7:30pm

July 28 at 7:30pm

July 29 at 2pm & 7:30pm

July 30 at 2pm

August 3 at 7:30pm

August 4 at 7:30pm

August 5 at 2pm & 7:30pm

August 6 at 2pm

The Capitol Theatre is dedicated to producing and presenting a balanced schedule of high-quality professional theatre, live music, film, and other special events in historic Port Hope, while also providing a home for the local arts community. We are committed to building a diverse, equitable, and inclusive future, where all individuals, groups, and organisations are welcome to create, collaborate, and connect. We strive to provide memorable experiences for our guests through artistic excellence, a wide variety of programming, and the historic venue itself. For more information, check out capitoltheatre.com.



MICKEY AND JUDY Heads To The Capitol Theatre Port Hope
