MAGGIE Opens Tonight at Theatre Aquarius

MAGGIE, the highly anticipated new Canadian musical, officially opens tonight at Theatre Aquarius. Due to demand, additional matinee performances are now on sale for Wednesday, April 26 at 11am and Sunday, May 7 at 1:30pm. Produced in association with originating Come From Away producer Michael Rubinoff; the new musical features music and lyrics by multi-award winning recording artist Johnny Reid and musical theatre playwright and lyricist Matt Murray (Grow) with a book by Murray as well. Providing additional music and orchestration is Bob Foster (Tell Tale Harbour) and direction and dramaturgy is by Theatre Aquarius Artistic Director Mary Francis Moore.

Set between 1954 and 1976, MAGGIE tells the inspirational tale of a Scottish single mother of three boys, living in the mining town of Lanarkshire, Scotland. After suffering an unthinkable loss, Maggie must rely on her strength, sense of humour and fiercely loyal group of friends to raise her boys and protect them from the harsh and ever-changing world around them.

Based on a true story, MAGGIE features a soul-stirring score and is a tribute to Reid's Granny and the people of an almost forgotten generation. This inspiring new musical is a celebration of family, community and the joy and laughter that can be found, even in the darkest of times.

Leading the company as Maggie is Dharma Bizier who toured with Reid on his 2022, "Love Someone" tour. She is joined by a cast that includes Michelle Bardach as Jean, Nicola-Dawn Brook as Betty, Aidan Burke as Wee Jimmy, Jeremy Legat as Uncle Charles, Lawrence Libor as Shug, William Lincoln as Tommy, Sweeney MacArthur as Geordie Parven, Jamie McRoberts as Sadie, Kaitlyn Post as Teresa, Adam Stevenson as Tam and an ensemble comprised of Liam Crober-Best, Jay Davis, Alyssa LeClair, Clea McCaffrey, Andrew McAllister, Aaron Reid Ryder and Julius Sermonia.

MAGGIE features choreography and movement direction by Yasmine Lee, music supervision by Bob Foster, set design by Ken MacDonald, costume design by Samantha McCue, lighting design by Kimberly Purtell, sound design by Josh Liebert, fight direction by Anita Nittoly and stage management by Al Gadowsky.

MAGGIE is produced by Theatre Aquarius and The Charlottetown Festival in association with Johnny Reid and Michael Rubinoff. The title sponsor of MAGGIE is LiUNA Local 837.

MAGGIE's Opening Night at Theatre Aquarius is Friday, April 21, 2023, and the world premiere run ends May 7, 2023. Performances are Tuesdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm, with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 1:30pm. Tickets may be ordered online at www.theatreaquarius.org/maggie or by calling the box office at 905.522.7529 (toll free 1.800.465.7529), or in person at Theatre Aquarius, 190 King William Street, Hamilton.

MAGGIE will then travel to Prince Edward Island for a run at The Charlottetown Festival. It will play from June 21, 2023 - September 2, 2023, at Confederation Centre of the Arts' Sobey Family Theatre. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://confederationcentre.com/whats-on/maggie/.