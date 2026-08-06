Review: MAMMA MIA! at Princess Of Wales Theatre

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Now in performances at Toronto’s Princess of Wales Theatre, Mamma Mia! is a delightfully cheerful and charmingly-quirky musical that had audiences roaring with applause and laughter. Although the material has been around a long time, captivating performances and energetic choreography make this particular production worth the price of admission.

Conceived by Judy Craymer and featuring the music of the Swedish pop group ABBA, the fan-favourite musical, currently touring across North America as part of its 25th Anniversary Tour, made its debut on London’s West End in 1999 (where it’s still running) before venturing to Broadway in 2001, where it ran until 2015.

Mamma Mia! is no stranger to Toronto, having made its original North American premiere at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in 2000 and later returning to Mirvish stages for four sold-out engagements.

The premise: After finding revealing information in her mother’s old diary, 20 year-old Sophie Sheridan secretly invites the three men who could potentially be her biological father to her upcoming wedding.

Set on the (fictional) Greek island Kalokairi, Mamma Mia! is perhaps the ultimate summer theatrical escape from bustling Toronto streets.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Admittedly, as someone who has viewed both Mamma Mia! films too many times to count, it took a little while to warm up to this stage production. I was doubtful at first, especially given the rather uninspired set design that feels more like a high school production than a professional touring show, but found myself won over after a few scenes.

Juliette M. Ojeda, as "Sophie," caught my attention early on for her clear vocals that were a treat to the ear, and for her ability to capture the youthful, optimistic energy of a well-meaning 20 year-old who stirs up quite a bit of trouble for everyone around her. Ojeda is a highly-captivating performer whose career may just be one to watch.

Carly Sakolove ("Rosie") delivered a memorable performance laced with physical comedy and powerful vocals. Her hilarious delivery of "Take A Chance On Me," opposite Leland Burnett ("Bill") garnered substantial audience laughter.

Jalynn Steele ("Tanya") brought the house down unlike anything I have ever witnessed during the vocally and physically-demanding "Does Your Mother Know," and commanded the role with grace and consistency.

As "Donna," Jessica Crouch was likeable and convincing as Sophie's overworked mother with an eventful past, however a sense of enthusiasm for the material felt largely absent and some interesting vocal choices were made.

Portraying Sophie's three potential fathers, Rob Marnell ("Harry"), Victor Wallace ("Sam") and Leland Burnett ("Bill") were all a joy to watch, the latter two having much more pleasant singing voices than those of Pierce Brosnan and Stellan Skarsgård, who made you want to cover your ears while watching the film version.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Other standouts were the playful, energetic choreography by Anthony Van Laast and lively direction from Phyllida Lloyd, which complimented, without overpowering, the story and music.

The ensemble was well-utilized and the transitions were mostly quite smooth, although the musical pacing seemed a bit off in spots, as though the creators were trying too hard to incorporate as many ABBA songs as possible, whether they truly fit the story or not.

While quite far into its 25th Anniversary Tour, the majority of the performers in Mamma Mia! still appeared to be having a blast on stage.

For anyone who is not a fan of ABBA music, Mamma Mia! would be two and a half hours of pure theatrical torture, but for those who are, this production is, overall, a joyous, fun and perhaps mindless way to spend a summer evening.

Mamma Mia! can be found at the Princess of Wales Theatre through August 30th.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

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