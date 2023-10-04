Liam Tobin, Danielle Wade, and Olivia Sinclair-Brisbane Join World Premiere Of CHRIS, MRS. in Toronto

The cast and creative team has been revealed for the world premiere of Chris, Mrs. - A New Holiday Musical. Featuring a cast of 17 Canadian actors including Stratford Festival, Shaw Festival and Broadway veterans, Kerr and Stodolak have assembled a team of the country's brightest talent for this year's biggest new family-friendly holiday production. For tickets and more details visit Click Here.

Check out the teaser trailer below!

Liam Tobin (Book of Mormon-Broadway; Beautiful: The Carole King Musical-Broadway 1st National Tour; Spamalot-Stratford) and Danielle Wade (Mean Girls-Broadway; The Music Man-Stratford) star in the world premiere of Chris, Mrs. in the respective roles of Ben Chris and Holly Carmichael, alongside Olivia Sinclair-Brisbane (Rent-Stratford; Damn Yankees-Shaw) as Vicki Vandrelle, and AJ Bridel (Kinky Boots-Mirvish; My Little Pony-Netflix) as Claire Chris.

Chris, Mrs. also features Andrew Broderick (The Amen Corner-Shaw; Choir Boy-Canadian Stage) as Cole Jackson, Kale Penny (Rock of Ages-Drayton; Jersey Boys-Citadel) as Charlie Chris, Henry Firmston (Spamalot-Stratford; Murdoch Mysteries) as Tim Penner, Sarah Lynn Strange (The Sound of Music-Thousand Islands Playhouse; Menopause The Musical-National Tour) as Candace Brown, and Mark Weatherly (9 to 5: The Musical-Stage West; Murdoch Mysteries) as Nick.

The Chris family twins, Samuel and Samantha, will be played in rotation by four impressive up-and-coming young actors: Lucien Duncan-Reid (Room-Mirvish/Grand Theatre; A Christmas Carol-Soulpepper) and Addison Wagman (Joseph...-Drayton); and Isaac Grates-Myers (Joseph...-Mirvish) and Finn Cofell (Wizard of Oz: The Panto-Drayton).

The lauded ensemble also includes George Absi (Kinky Boots, Disney's Newsies-Drayton), Carla Bennett (Spamalot, Frankenstein Revived-Stratford), Devon Michael Brown (Chicago, Spamalot-Stratford; The Next Step), Shelley Kenney (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Beauty and the Beast-Drayton), Heather Kosik (Richard II, Chicago-Stratford), and Jason Sermonia (Miss Saigon, Jesus Christ Superstar-Broadway), with Eric Abel (Spamalot, Frankenstein Revived-Stratford), and Kaleigh Gorka (Camelot-Victoria Playhouse; The Rocky Horror Show-Neptune) as swings.

Married couple Kerr and Stodolak met while performing in ELF The Musical back-to-back years at Theatre Aquarius and Drayton Entertainment. Their mutual love of musical theatre and the holiday season inspired the creation of Chris, Mrs.

"We have always dreamt of bringing a new Canadian musical to the stage," said creators Kerr and Stodolak. "It is even more magical for us that our first production is a holiday show. On top of that, we have an incredible cast of renowned Canadian artists bringing these characters to life. From a whiteboard in our basement, to the historic Winter Garden Theatre, we can't wait to share Chris, Mrs. with friends and families this December."

Kerr will direct the show, and Stodolak will music direct. Choreography is by Sarah Vance, with set and costume design by Cory Sincennes and associate set and costume design by Beyata Hackborn, lighting design by Mikeal Kangas, and sound design by Ranil Sonnadara.

"The beautiful Winter Garden Theatre is the most magical place to experience a holiday show," added Gail Packwood, Managing Director, Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre. "I am thrilled to welcome this new company and their incredible artists into the building, and I can't wait for audiences to discover this heartwarming, new Canadian musical."

The Chris, Mrs. Story & Synopsis

Ring in the holiday season with the Chris family, where the everyday collides with the enchanted. The story begins in the city, where festiveless father Ben Chris leverages his late parents' lodge in exchange for a promotion. The only problem is, his brother Charlie still runs the lodge. Ben reluctantly decides to head there to convince him to sell, packing up his socialite girlfriend Vicki, and his children - teenage daughter Claire and troublemaking twins Samuel and Samantha.

After discovering a ring in their father's suitcase, the twins write to Santa for assistance, which seems to appear in the form of Holly, a seasonal employee at the lodge. Between Charlie's nostalgic nature and Holly's Christmas cheer, it soon becomes a holiday no one will forget. Full of mischief and mistletoe, twisted ankles and tangled heartstrings, Chris, Mrs. is a heart-warming story that will make you laugh and is bound to be a new holiday musical tradition for the whole family!