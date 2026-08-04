LA TRAVIATA to Return to Canadian Opera Company This Spring

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Giuseppe Verdi's La Traviata returns to the Canadian Opera Company this spring in a production that captures both the glamour and heartbreak of one of opera's most beloved works.

With its timeless story and emotional urgency that inspired Pretty Woman and Moulin Rouge!, La Traviata pairs unforgettable melodies with a moving portrait of one woman's struggle to live and love on her own terms. One of the most popular titles in the entire operatic repertoire, La Traviata will run for 10 performances at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts on September 18, 26, 27, October 2, 4, 7, 9, 13, 15, and 17, 2026.

Violetta Valéry is a charming and witty Parisian hostess whose famous parties attract the city's most stylish residents; secretly, though, time is quickly running out for the celebrated courtesan. When earnest young Alfredo persuades her to take a chance on love, Violetta chooses a simpler and happy life beyond the glittering salons she's always known. But as society closes in around them, she is forced between choosing the man she loves or allowing him to have the future she believes he deserves—without her.

Spectacular party scenes, gorgeous period costumes, and show-stopping arias abound in bringing 1850s Paris to lavish life. Conceptualized with keen sensitivity, director Arin Arbus balances bursts of opulent spectacle with poignant moments of quiet despair, creating what The Globe and Mail has called "a piece of intimate theatre"; the production is revived this season by director Mo Zhou. Award-winning costumes and puppetry by Cait O'Connor, elaborate sets by Riccardo Hernandez, dramatic lighting by Marcus Doshi, and lively choreography by Austin Mccormick combine to evoke the glamour of French high society, then slowly strip away to reveal the emotional toll beneath the façade.

Soprano Kathryn Lewek makes her COC debut as Violetta Valéry, a celebrated courtesan whose tragic secret threatens to bring her shimmering world crashing down around her; Lewek shares the role with soprano Lucia Cesaroni in a COC debut. Performing as Violetta's lover Alfredo is Long Long who recently performed for COC audiences in 2024 in the title role of Faust, and Luke Norvell making his COC debut.

The role of Giorgio Germont, Alfredo's father, will be shared by Russell Braun, acclaimed Canadian baritone and COC regular, and Reginald Smith, Jr., a Grammy and Emmy Award-winner making his COC debut. The production also features a number of current and graduate Ensemble Studio artists in supporting roles: mezzo-soprano Ariana Maubach as Violetta's dear friend Flora Bervoix; baritone Peter Barrett as Baron Duphol, a wealthy patron of Violetta's; bass-baritones Nick Murphy as the wealthy aristocrat Marquis d'Obigny and Alex Halliday as Violetta's physician and confidante Dr. Grenvil, respectively; tenor Owen McCausland as Gastone, who introduces the lovers to the other; and soprano Emma Pennell as Violetta's loyal maid Annina.

Internationally acclaimed Italian conductor Paolo Carignani, one of today's foremost Verdi interpreters, returns to the COC podium to lead the COC Orchestra through one of opera's greatest scores, with Price Family Chorus Master Sandra Horst leading the company's award-winning COC Chorus. From the exuberant "Brindisi" to its devastating finale, La Traviata showcases the composer's gift for soaring melody and unforgettable dramatic pacing.

La Traviata is sung in Italian and presented by the COC with English and French SURTITLES.

La Traviata is a co-production with Houston Grand Opera and Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Cast: Kathryn Lewek stars as Violetta Valéry, with Lucia Cesaroni performing the role on September 27 and October 2 and 9. Long Long stars as Alfredo Germont, with Luke Norvell appearing in the role on September 27 and October 2 and 9. Russell Braun plays Giorgio Germont, with Reginald Smith, Jr. performing on September 27 and October 2 and 9. The cast also includes Ariana Maubach as Flora Bervoix, Nick Murphy as Marquis d'Obigny, Peter Barrett as Baron Duphol, Owen McCausland as Gastone, Emma Pennell as Annina, Alex Halliday as Dr. Grenvil, Taras Chmil as Giuseppe, Jesse Clark as the Messenger, and Gene Wu as Flora's Servant.

Creative Team: Paolo Carignani conducts, with Simone Luti serving as assistant conductor and head coach. The production is directed by Arin Arbus, with Mo Zhou as revival director and Mario Pacheco as assistant director. The creative team also includes Riccardo Hernandez (set design), Cait O'Connor (costume and puppet design), Marcus Doshi (lighting design), Austin Mccormick (choreography), Sandra Horst (Price Family Chorus Master), Elisabeta Cojocaru (Ensemble Studio Coach), Siobhan Richardson (resident fight and intimacy coordinator), Kate Porter (stage manager), and Jessica Severin, along with an additional assistant stage manager.

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