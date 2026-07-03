Video: COC Music Director Johannes Debus Reflects on FIRST TIME CONDUCTING at Four Seasons Centre
The clip is part of the Canadian Opera Company's ongoing commemoration of the Four Seasons Centre's 20th anniversary.
A new clip from the Canadian Opera Company features Music Director Johannes Debus reflecting on his first experience conducting at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto. In the video, Debus looks back to 2008, recounting what it was like to take the podium at the venue for the first time.
The clip is part of a broader series of content marking the 20th anniversary of the Four Seasons Centre, which has served as the home of the Canadian Opera Company since the building opened in 2006. The anniversary has prompted the COC to revisit milestone moments connected to the hall and the artists who have shaped its history.
The Four Seasons Centre has been a focal point of Toronto's performing arts community across its two decades of operation. As BroadwayWorld has reported, the Canadian Opera Company is also planning a one-night-only gala concert on September 17, 2026, featuring the COC Orchestra, COC Chorus, and an all-Canadian lineup of soloists performing Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 to mark the occasion.
The venue has also hosted the National Ballet of Canada and visiting companies throughout its history, cementing its place as one of Canada's premier performing arts destinations.
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