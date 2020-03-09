Kitchener Welcomes Irish Accordion Sensation Sharon Shannon In Rare Canadian Concert Tour

On Thursday March 12th, the IRISH REAL LIFE FESTIVAL - WATERLOO REGION is thrilled to present award-winning Irish folk music accordion sensation SHARON SHANNON at the Registry Theatre in Kitchener, Ontario. Shannon is a genre-defying star that has had multi-platinum album sales and several number one albums, singles and DVDs in her home country of Ireland. She is not only best-known for her work with the accordion but also for her fiddle technique.

From County Clare, Ireland, Shannon has recorded and toured with a who's who of the Irish and Global Music Industry, including Bono, Adam Clayton, Sinead O'Connor, Jackson Browne, John Prine ,Steve Earle, The RTE Concert Orchestra, The Chieftains, The Waterboys, Willie Nelson, Nigel Kennedy, Alison Krauss and Shane MacGowan.



Shannon's twelve studio-recorded albums to date have each been very different and groundbreaking, mixing traditional Irish with reggae, country, Native American, bluegrass, rap, dance, African, and, French Canadian music. Her self-titled debut album, in 1991, "Sharon Shannon" was the best-selling album of traditional Irish music ever released in Ireland. The album "Galway Girl" went platinum four times in Ireland with the title track winning her the Meteor Award two years running as the most-downloaded song. Shannon is also the only musician to have had an entire show dedicated to her twice on The Late Late Show and was also the recipient of the lifetime achievement award at the 2009 Meteor Awards.

Thurs, March 12th at The Registry Theatre122 Frederick Street, Kitchener, Ontario

Tickets: $45 ~ Order from: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sharon-shannon-band-the-irish-folk-sensation-tickets-91342545011 519-745-6565 x6 More info at: http://www.irishreallifekw.com





