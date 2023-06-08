JUNE Comes to Toronto Fringe in July

Performances run July 5-16, 2023.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT Is A Silly Spectacle Of A Good Time At The Stratford Festival Photo 3 MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT Is A Silly Spectacle Of A Good Time At The Stratford Festival
Review: KING LEAR at the Stratford Festival is a Visually Stunning and Excellently Perform Photo 4 Review: KING LEAR at the Stratford Festival is a Visually Stunning and Excellently Performed Night at the Theatre

JUNE Comes to Toronto Fringe in July

June, is a multi-layered drama that revolves around the tragic consequences of domestic violence, exploring how class and sexual inequality contribute to a vibrant young woman’s fate.

It’s 1958, June is a prisoner in Danfield Women’s Prison in the Midwest United States. Her small cell is the locus for an evolving friendship with a prison guard and revealing disclosures about their lives. The women develop a deep bond in a hard, brutal environment, while June remembers the two key men in her life and the traumatic circumstances that led to her incarceration.

Punctuated with hits of well-placed humour, June deftly explores gender inequality, the complexities of domestic violence and the search for justice.

Writer/director Toronto resident Gillian R. Edwards, studied theatre at the New School of Drama, American Music and Dramatic Academy and the Neighbourhood Playhouse, New York City. Some of the highlights in her career so far: She performed for the legendary Stanford Meisner (1995), and worked with the late great Al Waxman and Kent Monkman. Also worked as a voice-over actor in Motion Picture Annigoni Portrait of an Artist. Gillian studied Art Therapy at the Create Institute. Then went on to create award winning community programs in Toronto. The Art Group at the Fred Victor Centre won three consecutive Frankly Bob Awards in 2004, 2005 and 2006. Gillian’s writing/directing with Fred’s Outreach Players won the Mayor’s Community Safety Award in 2008.

Cast: Bonnie Anderson - Winner of TIFF's 'Pitch This Contest’, is host of SNAK The Show. Daniel Christian Jones - Best Actor 2022, Toronto Shorts International Film Festival. Jacob Klick - Won the Arthur Lindsey Fernie Awards, 2022. Jesse McQueen - Two time Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights's conference finalist. Stage Manager Monique Danielle - Assistant director to Julia Nish-Lapidus of Shakespeare BASH’d.


SPONSORED BY THE ROSE THEATRE BRAMPTON






RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
MAD HOT BALLET: Deco-Danse Raises Over $1 Million Photo
MAD HOT BALLET: Deco-Danse Raises Over $1 Million

MAD HOT BALLET: Deco-Danse raised over $1 million. The annual fundraising gala took place on June 6 in Toronto at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts.

2
PRIVATE FLOWERS Premieres at Fort York National Historic Site During Pride Month Photo
PRIVATE FLOWERS Premieres at Fort York National Historic Site During Pride Month

Private Flowers, a site-specific installation directed by mixed media artist HAUI will premiere at Fort York National Historic Site during Pride Month - June 23 to July 4 as part of Toronto History Museums’ Artist Mentorship Showcase: Pride with Mentor Ashley Mckenzie-Barnes.

3
THE EFFECT Comes to Coal Mine Theatre in July Photo
THE EFFECT Comes to Coal Mine Theatre in July

Concluding COAL MINE THEATRE’s buzzy first season in their new home at 2076 Danforth Avenue – award-winning director Mitchell Cushman returns to the east end to direct the Canadian premiere of UK writer Lucy Prebble’s Critics Circle award-winning THE EFFECT – on stage July 9 – 30 (Media night: July 13).

4
MOTHER, DAUGHTER Kicks Off The Shaw Festivals Outdoors @ The Shaw Lineup Photo
MOTHER, DAUGHTER Kicks Off The Shaw Festival's Outdoors @ The Shaw Lineup

The Shaw Festival’s Outdoors @ The Shaw returns for another year of theatre, concerts and curated experiences alfresco from June 3 to October 7 on the grounds of the Shaw Festival.  

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Just Wanted to Tell the Truth Video Video: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Just Wanted to Tell the Truth
Talking Tonys with the Nominees from COST OF LIVING Video
Talking Tonys with the Nominees from COST OF LIVING
Arian Moayed Is Living for the Audience Reactions to A DOLL'S HOUSE Video
Arian Moayed Is Living for the Audience Reactions to A DOLL'S HOUSE
How SOME LIKE IT HOT Became a 13-Time Tony-Nominated Hit Video
How SOME LIKE IT HOT Became a 13-Time Tony-Nominated Hit
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Razzmatazz for Kids
Wychwood Theatre (8/12-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter Pan: The Panto
St Jacobs Country Playhouse (11/29-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mary's Wedding
St Jacobs Country Playhouse (10/26-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rock of Ages
Huron Country Playhouse Mainstage (8/09-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
St Jacobs Country Playhouse (7/12-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Second City Presents: 50 Years of Funny
Theatre ’73 (5/04-7/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rainbow Fish the Musical
Wychwood Theatre (7/22-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
St Jacobs Country Playhouse (5/17-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The New Canadian Curling Club
Drayton Festival Theatre (7/13-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Evita
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (10/18-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You