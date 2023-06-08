JUNE Comes to Toronto Fringe in July

June, is a multi-layered drama that revolves around the tragic consequences of domestic violence, exploring how class and sexual inequality contribute to a vibrant young woman’s fate.

It’s 1958, June is a prisoner in Danfield Women’s Prison in the Midwest United States. Her small cell is the locus for an evolving friendship with a prison guard and revealing disclosures about their lives. The women develop a deep bond in a hard, brutal environment, while June remembers the two key men in her life and the traumatic circumstances that led to her incarceration.

Punctuated with hits of well-placed humour, June deftly explores gender inequality, the complexities of domestic violence and the search for justice.

Writer/director Toronto resident Gillian R. Edwards, studied theatre at the New School of Drama, American Music and Dramatic Academy and the Neighbourhood Playhouse, New York City. Some of the highlights in her career so far: She performed for the legendary Stanford Meisner (1995), and worked with the late great Al Waxman and Kent Monkman. Also worked as a voice-over actor in Motion Picture Annigoni Portrait of an Artist. Gillian studied Art Therapy at the Create Institute. Then went on to create award winning community programs in Toronto. The Art Group at the Fred Victor Centre won three consecutive Frankly Bob Awards in 2004, 2005 and 2006. Gillian’s writing/directing with Fred’s Outreach Players won the Mayor’s Community Safety Award in 2008.

Cast: Bonnie Anderson - Winner of TIFF's 'Pitch This Contest’, is host of SNAK The Show. Daniel Christian Jones - Best Actor 2022, Toronto Shorts International Film Festival. Jacob Klick - Won the Arthur Lindsey Fernie Awards, 2022. Jesse McQueen - Two time Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights's conference finalist. Stage Manager Monique Danielle - Assistant director to Julia Nish-Lapidus of Shakespeare BASH’d.