Iphigenia In Splott Premieres In Canada At Toronto Fringe 2022

Effie is the type you'd avoid as you pass her on the street. Yet she claims you are "in her debt," as she takes you on a journey from nightly benders to an event that sparks a glimmer of hope towards a higher sense of self.

Written by Gary Owen, Iphigenia in Splott is a powerful story of love, hope and sacrifice set against a working class, economically-deprived community in coastal Splott, Wales.

Skipping Stones Theatre is a Toronto-based collective whose mandate is to tell stories through the lens of mental health and neurodiversity. Two of Skipping Stones' founding members- Breanna and Sean- studied theatre in England during the time of Britain's most recent austerity measures and the beginning of Brexit. While originally rooted in the political turmoil of the UK, this play is a timely choice for cities like Toronto, whose people continue to reel from our own social and economic crises. Skipping Stones Theatre is grateful to deliver Gary Owen's powerful, poetic story, based on the Greek heroine, Iphigenia, to the Toronto Fringe.

This production will be stage managed by Sarah Brawn, with Lighting Design by Chin Palipane (Assembly Theatre, Coyote Collective). Breanna Maloney will be performing the role of Effie, while Sean O'Brien directs.

This poignant and harrowing solo show- peppered with moments of raw humor- is a disruptive demand for revolution from the voice of a community left behind by economic deprivation.

Iphigenia in Splott is written by Gary Owen, directed by Sean O'Brien, and performed by Breanna Maloney. The production is lighting design by Chin Palipane, and stage managed by Sarah Brawn. It runs July 7th-17th, 2022 at Factory Theatre Studio, 125 Bathurst Street, Toronto.

Tickets on sale now!