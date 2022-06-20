ITZHAK PERLMAN AND FRIENDS to be Presented at Roy Thomson Hall

Roy Thomson Hall will present Itzhak Perlman and Friends, a very special evening that will mark a once-in-a-lifetime presentation featuring some of the brightest classical music stars: Itzhak Perlman, Emanuel Ax, Jean-Yves Thibaudet, and Juilliard String Quartet. Taking place at Roy Thomson Hall on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 8pm.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 24 at 10am ET. Tickets can be purchased by calling 416-872-4255 or online at roythomsonhall.com/tickets.

Itzhak Perlman and Friends is more than just a collaboration of the world's leading classical performers, it is a celebration of life. The program was imagined by Areta Zhulla and the late Roger Tapping of the Juilliard String Quartet along with Mr. Perlman to perform the Chausson Concert together. Mr. Perlman curated the program with these esteemed musical friends to one day perform it live together but sadly, Roger Tapping died in January (2022) before he was able to see this project to fruition. The remaining members of Perlman and Friends rallied together to carry on the project and will be performing these very limited run of shows in his honour.

MORE INFORMATION:

Itzhak Perlman: Undeniably, the reigning virtuoso of the violin, Itzhak Perlman enjoys superstar status rarely afforded a classical musician. Having performed with every major orchestra and at concert halls around the globe, Perlman was granted a Presidential Medal of Freedom - the Nation's highest civilian honor - by President Obama in 2015, a Kennedy Center Honor in 2003, a National Medal of Arts by President Clinton in 2000, and a Medal of Liberty by President Reagan in 1986. Perlman has been honored with 16 GRAMMY® Awards, four Emmy Awards, a Kennedy Center Honor, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and a Genesis Prize.

Emanuel Ax: A Sony Classical exclusive recording artist since 1987, recent releases include Brahms Trios with Yo-Yo Ma and Leonidas Kavakos, Mendelssohn Trios with Yo-Yo Ma and Itzhak Perlman, Strauss' Enoch Arden narrated by Patrick Stewart, and discs of two-piano music by Brahms and Rachmaninoff with Yefim Bronfman. Mr. Ax has received GRAMMY® Awards for the second and third volumes of his cycle of Haydn's piano sonatas. He has also made a series of Grammy-winning recordings with cellist Yo-Yo Ma of the Beethoven and Brahms sonatas for cello and piano.

Jean-Yves Thibaudet: For more than three decades, Jean-Yves Thibaudet has performed world-wide, recorded more than 50 albums, and built a reputation as one of today's finest pianists. From the start of his career, he delighted in music beyond the standard repertoire, from jazz to opera, which he transcribed himself to play on the piano. His profound professional friendships crisscross the globe and have led to spontaneous and fruitful collaborations in film, fashion, and visual art. Mr Thibaudet is an exclusive Decca recording artist.

The Juilliard String Quartet: With unparalleled artistry and enduring vigor, the Juilliard String Quartet (JSQ) continues to inspire audiences around the world. Founded in 1946 and hailed by The Boston Globe as "the most important American quartet in history," the ensemble draws on a deep and vital engagement to the classics, while embracing the mission of championing new works, a vibrant combination of the familiar and the daring. Each performance of the Juilliard String Quartet is a unique experience, bringing together the four members' profound understanding, total commitment, and unceasing curiosity in sharing the wonders of the string quartet literature.

PROGRAM:

Itzhak Perlman AND FRIENDS

Itzhak Perlman, violin

EMANUEL AX, piano

JEAN-YVES THIBAUDET, piano

JUILLIARD STRING QUARTET

Areta Zhulla, violin

Ronald Copes, violin

Molly Carr, viola

Astrid Schween, cello

Leclair Sonata for Two Violins in E Minor, Op. 3 No. 5

Mozart Piano Quartet No. 2 in E-flat major, K. 493

Intermission

Chausson Concert for Violin, Piano and String Quartet

For priority ticket access, fans can become a Platinum Friends First member.

For the concert lover who lives for those 'you just had to be there' moments. With advance notice for upcoming shows, and chances to win that golden ticket for more 'best nights of your life'. Fans can pick between three levels: Friend, Platinum with access to pre-sales, and Royal.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.