IN ROTATION Free Monthly Concert Series to Launch at TD Music Hall

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Massey Hall will present IN ROTATION, a new free monthly artist showcase series launching next month at TD Music Hall at Allied Music Centre. Held monthly from 6-9 PM, each event will spotlight three carefully curated artists on the rise, each performing a 30-minute set.

Entry is available on a first-come, first-served basis and is subject to venue capacity. Guests are encouraged to arrive early. Fans can RSVP to the event here. The inaugural event kicks off on November 18 and features performances by 646yf4t, Nia Nadurata, and Thunder Queens.

646yf4t

(aka Babyfat) hails from Oshawa, Ontario and his 2025 debut EP, Growing Pains (Sincerely Yours) announced him as a singular voice: stream-of-consciousness storytelling over genre-bending soundscapes, moving between alt-R&B, punk-rock, and something entirely his own. 2026 marks his first steps on stage and after a few shows earlier this year met much hype and success, his TD Music Hall debut performance is not to be missed. Listen to his latest track, Alright, alright.

Nia Nadurata

has had a performance mindset since childhood and has been cultivating her soulful, indie, Pop and R&B sound ever since. Her music captures a time when the world and our thoughts tortured us or soothed us, creating songs for her future audiences. She is also an accomplished songwriter and vocalist and brings her pop energy, including her acclaimed song I Think I Like Your Girlfriend to IN ROTATION at TD Music Hall next month.

Thunder Queens

the teen-trio Violet, Lola, and Clara from London, ON. Producing a blend of doom-tinged grunge and onyx-toned punk with searing multi-part harmonies, the band is unafraid to be experimental and grow their sound. They conjure the playful vitality of Sheer Mag, the ground shaking range of Black Sabbath, and urgency of The Runaways. They have performed alongside acclaimed acts like The Beaches, Frank Turner, The Dirty Nil, Miesha and the Spanks, OMBIIGIZI, The Death Valley Girls, The Violent Femmes, and Daniel Romano. Thunder Queens remain clear-headed in their quest to push boundaries and stake their claim in the industry. Watch the trailer to their rock documentary, Executive Produced by Teagan & Sara.

IN ROTATION spotlights artists who have already established significant momentum and cultural relevance, offering audiences, industry professionals, and media the opportunity to experience today's breakout acts in an intimate setting before they reach even larger stages.

Each evening begins with a pre-show mixer designed to foster meaningful connections among artists, industry representatives, partners, and tastemakers.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 07 Hrs 08 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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