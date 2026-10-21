IN ROTATION Free Monthly Concert Series to Launch at TD Music Hall
The inaugural event will feature performances by 646yf4t, Nia Nadurata, and THUNDER QUEENS.
Massey Hall will present IN ROTATION, a new free monthly artist showcase series launching next month at TD Music Hall at Allied Music Centre. Held monthly from 6-9 PM, each event will spotlight three carefully curated artists on the rise, each performing a 30-minute set.
Entry is available on a first-come, first-served basis and is subject to venue capacity. Guests are encouraged to arrive early. Fans can RSVP to the event here. The inaugural event kicks off on November 18 and features performances by 646yf4t, Nia Nadurata, and Thunder Queens.
646yf4t
(aka Babyfat) hails from Oshawa, Ontario and his 2025 debut EP, Growing Pains (Sincerely Yours) announced him as a singular voice: stream-of-consciousness storytelling over genre-bending soundscapes, moving between alt-R&B, punk-rock, and something entirely his own. 2026 marks his first steps on stage and after a few shows earlier this year met much hype and success, his TD Music Hall debut performance is not to be missed. Listen to his latest track, Alright, alright.
Nia Nadurata
has had a performance mindset since childhood and has been cultivating her soulful, indie, Pop and R&B sound ever since. Her music captures a time when the world and our thoughts tortured us or soothed us, creating songs for her future audiences. She is also an accomplished songwriter and vocalist and brings her pop energy, including her acclaimed song I Think I Like Your Girlfriend to IN ROTATION at TD Music Hall next month.
Thunder Queens
the teen-trio Violet, Lola, and Clara from London, ON. Producing a blend of doom-tinged grunge and onyx-toned punk with searing multi-part harmonies, the band is unafraid to be experimental and grow their sound. They conjure the playful vitality of Sheer Mag, the ground shaking range of Black Sabbath, and urgency of The Runaways. They have performed alongside acclaimed acts like The Beaches, Frank Turner, The Dirty Nil, Miesha and the Spanks, OMBIIGIZI, The Death Valley Girls, The Violent Femmes, and Daniel Romano. Thunder Queens remain clear-headed in their quest to push boundaries and stake their claim in the industry. Watch the trailer to their rock documentary, Executive Produced by Teagan & Sara.
IN ROTATION spotlights artists who have already established significant momentum and cultural relevance, offering audiences, industry professionals, and media the opportunity to experience today's breakout acts in an intimate setting before they reach even larger stages.
Each evening begins with a pre-show mixer designed to foster meaningful connections among artists, industry representatives, partners, and tastemakers.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
Heist
Theatre Aquarius (4/28-5/15)
|
The Hobbit
Avon Theatre (4/21-10/23)
|
How To Defend Yourself
Theatre Centre Incubator (11/12-11/28)
|
Something Rotten!
Stratford Festival (5/11-11/15) PHOTOS
|
Experience HYPROV: The Ultimate Live Comedy & Hypnosis Show
Roy Thomson Hall (11/06-11/06)
|
An Evening of Hypnosis & Improv with Asad Mecci & Colin Mochrie
Kingston Grand Theatre (11/10-11/10)
|
Radiant Vermin
Red Sandcastle Theatre (11/12-11/22)
|
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular Tour with Nell Campbell
Roy Thomson Hall (10/26-10/26)
|
After Dark
The Moonlight Lounge at TacoTaco (10/25-10/25)
|
HYPROV: The Hypnosis & Improv Comedy Experience – Live in Ottawa
NATIONAL ARTS CENTRE - SOUTHAM HALL (11/12-11/12)