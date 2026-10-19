BLACK HISTORY IN CONCERT At TD Music Hall to Feature Jah'Mila and Kairo McLean
The annual Black History Month concert series returns with JUNO-nominated Jah'Mila and JUNO Award winner Kairo McLean.
Massey Hall and Culturepreneur will present BLACK HISTORY IN CONCERT, the 11th edition of Celebrations and Revelations, on Friday, February 5th, 2027 at TD Music Hall. The event is produced by Joy Bullen, Culturepreneur, and features performances by Jah'Mila and Kairo McLean.
Celebrations and Revelations is an annual Black History Month music concert series created in 2015 by Joy Bullen to celebrate Black excellence. Supported by TD, the initiative aims to shatter stereotypes by introducing Canadians from coast to coast to exceptional Black musicians who are actively making history. Through this sustained partnership with TD, Celebrations and Revelations continues to leverage arts and culture to bring diverse Canadian communities together, building spaces for reflection, recognition, and belonging.
BLACK HISTORY IN CONCERT will focus on continuity, resilience, and the active preservation of culture. Bridging the gap between ancestral heritage and modern Black identity, it emphasizes that history is not static but ever evolving.
JAH'MILA is the headliner for this year's concert. She is a Jamaican-born, Halifax-based roots reggae powerhouse whose artistry completely embodies the mission of the Celebrations and Revelations concert series. As a JUNO-nominated singer-songwriter and cultural ambassador, she leverages her music to elevate Black history while actively shattering boundaries within the Canadian classical and orchestral landscapes. She broke new ground by engineering Canada's first-ever fusions of reggae and orchestral symphony, performing much-lauded genre-defying collaborations with major institutions, including the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, The National Arts Centre Orchestra and Symphony Nova Scotia.
Kairo McLean is an 18-year-old Canadian-born reggae artist, songwriter, and history-making JUNO Award winner from Toronto, with Jamaican and Trinidadian family roots. Known for his powerful voice, conscious lyricism, and roots-reggae spirit, Kairo first captured national attention with his breakout single 'Easy Now', which earned him the 2022 JUNO Award for Reggae Recording of the Year and made him the youngest JUNO Award winner in Canadian history.
Since then, Kairo has continued to build a reputation as one of Canada's most compelling young reggae voices. His music blends classic Jamaican roots, soul, and contemporary sounds with messages of unity, resilience, justice, and hope. In 2023, he earned his second JUNO Award for 'Reggae Party' alongside Kirk Diamond and Finn, further establishing his place among a new generation of artists carrying reggae forward.
Tickets on sale this Friday, October 23 at 10 via masseyhall.com or by calling the Massey Hall box office at 416-872-4255. Membership pre-sales are available. Click here for details.
Tickets are available this Friday, October 23 via www.tdmusichall.com/tickets or 416872-4255. Membership pre-sales are available. Click here for details.
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