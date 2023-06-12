I&E Productions & The Toronto Fringe Festival Presents THE EXORCIST: AN OPERETTA

I&E Productions presents, in association with The Toronto Fringe Festival, The Exorcist: An Operetta, written and performed by Eli Pasic, running July 5-16 at 8:30 PM each evening at the Canadian Music Centre.

A tongue-in-cheek variation of the 1970s horror classic, The Exorcist: An Operetta is a solo musical comedy performed by way of narration, dialogue, and song. Don't miss a tuneful jaunt through this dazzling portal to hell! You'll be possessed with laughter from start to finish!

"The Exorcist" is both a classic novel and film, heralded as near-perfect by critics and audiences alike, and has been held in such regard for over fifty years. But now! It has been transformed, twisted, and disfigured into a satirical operetta performed by one man at a piano. This funny, lovely, and unexpected retelling of the 1970s horror classic will have its audiences screaming with laughter (instead of fear!) at a long-awaited revolution in musical exorcisms.

Eli Pasic, the show's author and performer, is a published composer and lyricist of stage musical comedies who has written shows with people by the likes of Henry Krieger (composer of "Dreamgirls"). Isaiah Kolundzic, the show's producer, is an actor and producer who has worked with companies by the likes of Steppenwolf Theatre, the St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival, and Netflix. By sheer coincidence, they're cousins!

"The Exorcist: An Operetta" in concept and execution is the very definition of "fringe". Rendering a variation of the classic novel and film "The Exorcist" in the antiquated operetta form alone would be properly regarded as an offbeat enterprise--but coupling that with its "one-man-doing-it-all-from-a-piano" execution sends it into another realm of insanity. Only at the Fringe Festival would such an effort be welcomed and encouraged!

Tickets available online at Click Here and www.theexorcistanoperetta.com.