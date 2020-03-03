ICON Exhibition Will Celebrate Karen Kain's 50th Anniversary with The National Ballet of Canada

ICON, an exhibition that celebrates Karen Kain's 50th anniversary with The National Ballet of Canada, will be showcased at Campbell House Museum in Toronto from Sunday, March 8, 2020 to the end of April. The exhibit will explore Ms. Kain's influence as an artist, leader and icon within the ballet world and the arts in general in Canada and around the globe.

ICON celebrates Ms. Kain's influential career as a dancer, arts leader and advocate and invites visitors to explore costumes from milestone ballets in her career, many of which have never been displayed to the public until now. The exhibition will also feature images and videos of Ms. Kain over her impressive career, all from the National Ballet's extensive archives.

Ms. Kain is the longest serving Artistic Director of the National Ballet since Founder Celia Franca, having led the organization with great success since 2005. One of the greatest classical dancers of her generation, Ms. Kain joined the National Ballet in 1969 and went on to a distinguished career in Canada and internationally. She retired from the stage in 1997, became Artist-in-Residence, Artistic Associate and then Artistic Director. During Ms. Kain's tenure, the National Ballet has returned to the world stage with international tours to London, Paris, Moscow, St. Petersburg and New York City, commissioned new works from acclaimed international and Canadian choreographers and has been praised for its high calibre of dancing and artistry. In January 2021, Ms. Kain will retire as Artistic Director and will be named Artistic Director Emeritus.

This exhibition is created in partnership with The National Ballet of Canada and the University of Toronto's Museum Studies program.

ICON is curated by Elizabeth Colraine, Christina D'Agnillo, Judith Fernandez and Cassandra Hutt. Direction and Support: Katie Wilson.





