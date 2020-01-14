Hart House Theatre and U of T Drama Coalition Present U OF T DRAMA FESTIVAL: A WEEKEND OF COMPETITIVE THEATRE

Hart House Theatre and the U of T Drama Coalition present the U of T Drama Festival: A Weekend of Competitive Theatre. The three nights of original one-act plays feature students from multiple colleges from the three U of T campuses and runs February 6-8, 2020. Over 80 years since its inception in 1936, and since Trevor Rines resurrected it in 1993, the U of T Drama Festival has provided a high profile showcase for up-and-coming theatrical talent as well as an accessible avenue for U of T students to perform and direct on the historic Hart House Theatre stage. This year also marks the 18th Drama Festival of only accepting original student written plays, serving as a much needed showcase for talented U of T playwrights. It also provides an opportunity for aspiring members of the U of T drama community to get started in the professional sphere as many scripts have gone on to have further productions.The University of Toronto Drama Festival boasts a variety of famous individuals as alumni - Ted Follows, David Gardner, Don Harron, Arthur Hiller, William Hutt and Donald Sutherland - to name a few!



This year's festival will be adjudicated by Aaron Jan. Aaron is a Hamilton-born playwright, director and dramaturg. He has worked as a creator with Factory Theatre, Canadian Stage, Native Earth Performing Arts, Theatre Aquarius, Cahoots, fu-GEN Asian Canadian Theatre, the Stratford Festival and the Next Stage Theatre Festival. Aaron is a member of the critically acclaimed, Silk Bath Collective, whose production of Yellow Rabbit enjoyed a sold-out run as a part of Soulpepper's 2018/2019 season. He is currently the playwright in residence at fu-GEN Asian Canadian Theatre company and is the 2019 winner of the Ken McDougall directing award.



Feb. 6-8, 2020 7:30 pm curtain There will be a public adjudication at the conclusion of each evening. Schedule:

Thursday, February 6

The First and Last Teen Mayor of Davenport Ontario / SHAKEN WALLS!

The 3rd Annual McGill Drama Festival / UofT Improv

Boy Who Cried / UC Follies

Friday, February 7

I Never Saw Another Butterfly / UTSC Drama Club

Northrop Frye Has an Existential Crisis in McDonalds / UC Follies

Lady Margaret / SMC Troubadours

Saturday, February 8

Father Figures / Victoria College Drama Society

TWEP / Trinity College Drama Society

Final Adjudication and Awards Ceremony

Tickets Single Ticket Prices per evening

Adults: $12 Seniors: $10

Students: $10

General Admission

Please note: No latecomers will be admitted once a show has begun. Seating will continue at the next intermission.







