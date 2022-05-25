Harbourfront Centre to Present the Toronto Premiere of STORY, STORY, DIE.

Harbourfront Centre will present the Toronto premiere of winter guests' evocative work, Story, story, die., as part of the contemporary dance series Torque and the year-long Nordic Bridges initiative. Choreographed by winter guests Artistic Director Alan Lucien Øyen, the full-length work will be on stage June 28 and 29, 2022 at 7:30pm at Fleck Dance Theatre. Through cinematic staging and poignant spoken word, Story, story, die. is a heartrending look at the interdependency between lies and love and the surprising things we do in our everyday lives to present a more likeable narrative of ourselves to the world.

"We are delighted to close our 2021/22 Torque with the anticipated return of winter guests to the Toronto stage, following their performance of Simulacrum in 2019," says Nathalie Bonjour, Director, Performing Arts at Harbourfront Centre. "Renowned for his breathtaking performance aesthetic, Øyen's Story, story, die. is a theatrical experience that both challenges our notions of love and happiness and unites us in our collective search for meaningful connection in an increasingly disconnected world."

Admired for its "sexiness and startlingly original highlights" (Fjord Review), Story, story, die. made its world premiere in Oslo, Norway, at Dansens Hus - the country's prestigious national dance stage - in May 2019. The work is an in-depth exploration of humanity's relentless search for approval from our peers, exacerbated by the all-consuming role of social media. A commentary on a fast and fading "conditional" love, dependent on success and happiness, the work's choreography and script was developed in collaboration with its performers. Story, story, die. incorporates their lived experiences as an authentic expression of our current human condition.

Considered one of Norway's most pioneering artists, writer, director and choreographer, Øyen, has created more than 40 projects and commissions since 2004. In 2006, Øyen founded winter guests to develop a range of interdisciplinary works, including plays, contemporary dance works and hybrid performances, mixing dance with text and movement with actors. Inspired by interactions with strangers, personal anecdotes and pop culture references, each work is produced in collaboration with its performers.

Presenting their avant-garde theatre and dance in independent venues and opera houses, winter guests have toured over 20 countries. Performances and residencies include The Watermill Centre, New York Theatre Workshop, Théâtre National de Chaillot, Banff Centre for the Arts, Shizuoka Performing Arts Center, and the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and Harbourfront Centre, among others.



For tickets and further information, visit: harbourfrontcentre.com