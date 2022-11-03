Grand Theatre Presents Three-Time Dora-Nominated Auditory Voyage, MIXTAPE

From November 8th - 13th, the Grand Theatre will welcome award-winning actor, Zorana Sadiq to its Auburn Stage for her powerful and mellifluous one-person play: MixTape - presented by Crow's Theatre. Written and performed by Zorana Sadiq and directed by Chris Abraham, the three-time Dora-nominated production takes audiences on an auditory voyage, as the multitalented Sadiq presents the sounds and music that shaped the mixtape of her life.

"After seeing the compelling world premiere of MixTape at Crow's Theatre in 2021, I knew it had to be a part of the Grand's 2022 Season," remarks Grand Theatre Artistic Director, Dennis Garnhum. "Zorana's beautiful voice, remarkable story-telling, and honesty will captivate you and take you on an unforgettable auditory voyage - only made more visceral through the intimacy of the Auburn Stage."



In MixTape, Sadiq invites audience members into a personal exploration of her life - experienced through sound. From Barbra Streisand to George Michael, from Sondheim to Mozart, and from squeaky oven doors to the thwap of a heartbeat, multidisciplinary artist of Pakistani descent, Sadiq has curated the ultimate mixtape for life: part memoir, part scientific inquiry, and part love affair with listening.

A multidisciplinary artist of Pakistani descent, Sadiq creates work that is wide ranging and spans different types of performance, including theatre, television, chamber music, contemporary music, and opera. Sadiq has performed extensively in Canada and the United States alongside many of classical music's leading conductors, including Bramwell Tovey, Robert Spano, and Alex Pauk, and has appeared with Music Toronto at the St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts, Vancouver Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra, Boston Musica Viva, and New York's Da Capo Chamber Players.



MixTape was commissioned by Crow's Theatre in Toronto's East End, where Sadiq served as Creator-In-Residence. Development of the play took place over a one-year term. It was first performed at Crow's Theatre on November 9, 2021. In 2022, MixTape was nominated for three Dora Mavor Moore Awards, including Outstanding Lighting Design, Outstanding Sound Design, and Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role.

"While MixTape was made and premiered in Toronto, this show is truly universal," remarks Sadiq on the show's London engagement. "We all have songs we remember: the first song at our wedding, the last song at a school dance, the first song we listened to over-and-over again. MixTape is really an homage to this. For anyone who has a favourite song, this show is for you."

MixTape is on the Auburn Stage from November 8th through 13th, 2022. Tickets are $45 and are available at www.grandtheatre.com, by phone at 519-672-8800, or at the Box Office, 471 Richmond Street.

The Grand Theatre gratefully acknowledges the continued support of the 2022/23 returning Season Sponsor BMO Financial Group.

To learn more about MixTape, please visit: grandtheatre.com/event/mixtape. Additional facts, photos, and updates can also be found by following @thegrandlondon and #MixTape on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.