Four Amputee Performers to Raise Money for Canadian Child Amputees

Double amputees David Connolly and Taylor Long are returning to the stage to present BOTH 3.0, an annual fundraiser concert in support of the War Amps CHAMP (Child Amputee) Program. Now in its third consecutive year, the benefit concert will take place on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Glenn Gould Studio located in the Canadian Broadcasting Centre, 250 Front St. W., Toronto, ON. This year's concert includes the exciting addition of two fellow amputee special guest performers, Ben Faulknor and Jennifer Pos.

Long and Connolly were both born with congenital conditions that left their lower limbs useless. After extensive operations (at the same hospital, nearly 25 years apart), they were both fitted with below-the-knee prosthetics that allowed them to walk, run and even dance.

BOTH 3.0 shares Connolly and Long's personal stories of growing up in Nova Scotia, discovering their love for theatre, and navigating the ups and downs of living with double amputation. These lighthearted stories are complemented by performances of songs in the musical theatre and jazz repertoire, with Anthony Bastianon as music director and accompanist for the evening.

The War Amps of Canada has played an important role in the lives of Connolly and Long, providing support and financial assistance to cover their below-the-knee prosthetics. "I wouldn't be the person I am today without the War Amps of Canada. Their funding covered the legs I needed to walk, run, and ultimately be a normal kid; their counselling gave me the confidence I needed to be proud of my differences," says Long. BOTH 3.0 will raise money in support of the organization.

"In this digital age, it's hard for kids to feel like they're enough. For kids with a visible limb difference, it's even harder. Creating a fun, musical evening that celebrates similarities, not differences, seemed like the right thing to do," says Connolly.

This year's concert includes an exciting development. Along with Connolly and Long, two other amputee performers, Ben Faulknor and Jennifer Pos, will be taking the stage to share their stories. Faulknor, entering his first year of Sheridan College's Musical Theatre Performance program, was born missing his right hip and right femur, but is able to walk with help from a prosthetic on his right leg. Pos was born missing her left hand but discovered a talent for playing the piano at a young age - completing her Bachelor of Music degree at Humber College in Jazz Performance.

Along with raising money to support future Canadian child amputees, BOTH 3.0 is an opportunity to showcase the good that can come from adversity. The main message they all hope to share with BOTH 3.0? "No one is alone," says Connolly.

For tickets, visit both.brownpapertickets.com





