Fly On The Wall Theatre Presents THE GOOD THEIF By Conor McPherson

Fly on the Wall Theatre continues its celebration of the works of acclaimed Irish playwright, Conor McPherson, with the revival of The Good Thief, October 19-29, 2019, at Toronto's Dora Keogh Irish Pub, 141 Danforth Avenue.

When a seemingly routine job goes terribly wrong, a small-time thug finds himself on a desperate run across Ireland, trying to stay one step ahead of the police, his boss, and quite possibly the IRA.

Directed by Rod Ceballos (cited by Now Magazine for Outstanding Direction/2013 Toronto Fringe), The Good Thief will be presented for 6 performances only, and features David Mackett (Dublin Carol with Fly on the Wall; Othello with Shakespeare BASH'd), reprising a role he first performed at the 2006 Toronto Fringe.

Conor McPherson was named by the New York Times as "quite possibly the finest playwright of his generation". The Good Thief is his second play, for which he received the Stewart Parker Award for Playwriting in 1994. He won the Olivier Award for Best New Play for The Weir, and received a Tony Award nominations for Shining City and The Seafarer. His latest play, The Girl from the North Country, had its world premier in July 2017 and transferred to the West End in January 2018. Its Canadian Premiere runs Sept 28 - Nov 24, 2019 at the Royal Alexandra Theatre. Join us for a pint and a play as Fly on the Wall Theatre presents The Good Thief at Dora Keogh Irish Pub on the Danforth.

Performance Information for THE GOOD THIEF

Venue: Dora Keogh Irish Pub, 141 Danforth Avenue (east of Broadview), Toronto

Dates: October 19-20 & 22, October 26-27 & 29, 2019

Saturday - Sunday (2:30pm) and Tuesday (7pm)

Tickets: $20 Via: GoodThief.brownpapertickets.com, www.flyonthewalltheatre.ca





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You