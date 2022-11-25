FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: The Musical Announces $39 Same-Day Rush Seats

David Mirvish will offer Same-Day Rush Seats for FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: the Musical. Rush seats are based on availability and cost $39.

Seats are located throughout the theatre and limited to two per patron. Tickets will be available online - https://www.mirvish.com/ticket-info/rush-seats - at 9:00 AM on the day-of-performance and by phone at 10:00 AM (Sundays 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM).

*A service charge of $5 per ticket applies to all online and phone sales. Tickets can also be purchased in-person at the theatre box office; no service charge will apply. Subject to availability. Not valid on previously purchased tickets.

FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: the Musical a stage adaptation of the popular British film that was theatrically released in 2019 and began streaming on Netflix in April 2020. A sequel, Fisherman's Friends One and All has just been released. The film itself was based on the true story of a group of Cornish lobster fishermen who became a singing sensation when Universal Music began recording and distributing their songs in 2010. Theirs is the story of normal, humble and hardworking people whose talent and friendship make them an irresistible force - their story is about the universality of music and the power of singing to bring people together.

When a group of Cornish fishermen came together to sing the traditional working songs they'd sung for generations, they hoped to raise a few quid for charity. Nobody, least of all the fishermen, expected their story to end on the Pyramid stage of Glastonbury. Featuring hits made famous by the band, FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: the Musical is a feel-good voyage about friendship, community and music.