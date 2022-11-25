FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: The Musical Announces $39 Same-Day Rush Seats
Performances run November 27, 2022 — January 15, 2023.
David Mirvish will offer Same-Day Rush Seats for FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: the Musical. Rush seats are based on availability and cost $39.
Seats are located throughout the theatre and limited to two per patron. Tickets will be available online - https://www.mirvish.com/ticket-info/rush-seats - at 9:00 AM on the day-of-performance and by phone at 10:00 AM (Sundays 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM).
*A service charge of $5 per ticket applies to all online and phone sales. Tickets can also be purchased in-person at the theatre box office; no service charge will apply. Subject to availability. Not valid on previously purchased tickets.
FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: the Musical a stage adaptation of the popular British film that was theatrically released in 2019 and began streaming on Netflix in April 2020. A sequel, Fisherman's Friends One and All has just been released. The film itself was based on the true story of a group of Cornish lobster fishermen who became a singing sensation when Universal Music began recording and distributing their songs in 2010. Theirs is the story of normal, humble and hardworking people whose talent and friendship make them an irresistible force - their story is about the universality of music and the power of singing to bring people together.
When a group of Cornish fishermen came together to sing the traditional working songs they'd sung for generations, they hoped to raise a few quid for charity. Nobody, least of all the fishermen, expected their story to end on the Pyramid stage of Glastonbury. Featuring hits made famous by the band, FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: the Musical is a feel-good voyage about friendship, community and music.
More Hot Stories For You
November 23, 2022
The Three Ships Collective - with the support of Soup Can Theatre - has announced the return of A Christmas Carol! After a two-year hiatus, the immersive and award-winning production will once again transform the historic and picturesque Campbell House Museum, filling it with mirth, music, and merriment!
Matt Andersen & The Big Bottle Of Joy Announced At Massey Hall, Friday, April 14, 2023
November 22, 2022
Massey Hall will present the return of Matt Andersen on Friday, April 14, 2023.
New Slate Of CITY SESSIONS Concerts Begins This Month
November 21, 2022
Following a successful first season of supporting local artists with invaluable performance opportunities, the Canadian Opera Company has announced the return of The Free Concert Series in the Richard Bradshaw Amphitheatre: City Sessions. Beginning November 22, 2022 and running through June 2023, one concert will be released every month, showcasing a new artist or ensemble filmed in the COC's breathtaking, city-facing performance space.
Young People's Theatre Presents Geordie Theatre's CELESTIAL BODIES
November 17, 2022
Young People's Theatre (YPT) presents a thought-provoking play for teens, Celestial Bodies, directed by Jimmy Blais (Artistic Director of Geordie Theatre), written by poet and playwright Jacob Margaret Archer, and produced by Geordie Theatre.
Theatre Passe Muraille Transforms Into A Library For The Multi-screen Installation MIRIAM'S WORLD
November 16, 2022
This December, Theatre Passe Muraille transforms into a public library for MIRIAM'S WORLD by Naomi Jaye. An interactive, multi-screen narrative experience, MIRIAM'S WORLD will take over the Passe Muraille Mainspace from December 9th to 18th. (Media night: December 10th)