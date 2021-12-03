Greater Toronto Art 2021 (GTA21) Exhibition Extended at MOCA

Greater Toronto Art 2021 (GTA21), a critically acclaimed exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto (MOCA), has been extended due to popular success and will now close January 30, 2022. Featured in the exhibition are 21 artists and art collectives who work in the Greater Toronto Area or have direct connections with the city. Spanning all three floors of the Museum, the exhibition is a new triennial survey defined by MOCA's pledge to support the work of Toronto artists and to commission new projects that add to local and global discourse. The exhibition title plays on Greater Toronto Area, the name of the city's broad metropolitan area.

Visitors encounter specially commissioned or never-before-seen artworks in a range of media including drawing, installation, paintings, sculpture, and video plus new works by all the artists: Ashoona Ashoona and Alexa Hatanaka, Ghazaleh Avarzamani, Nour Bishouty, Jesse Chun, Tom Chung, Common Accounts - Igor Bragado and Miles Gertler, Julia Dault, Azza El Siddique, Kareem-Anthony Ferreira, Aaron Jones, Pamila Matharu, Native Art Department International - Maria Hupfield and Jason Lujan, Oluseye, Pamela Phatsimo Sunstrum, Jagdeep Raina, Tony Romano, Jennifer Rose Sciarrino, Walter Scott,

Kara Springer, Sahar Te, and the collective of Parastoo Anoushahpour, Faraz Anoushahpour, and Ryan Ferko.

GTA21 was organized by guest curator Daisy Desrosiers, Adjunct Curator Rui Mateus Amaral, and MOCA Artistic Director November Paynter.

The GTA21 catalogue, designed by Toronto studio Blok Design, includes interviews with the artists, images of existing works and those in process, and contributions by the curators as well as Dionne Brand, Sheila Heti, and John Paul Ricco. The collection of interviews at the heart of the publication is not just a record of these new artworks and artistic approaches, but also about how artists persevered through extraordinary circumstances.

In conjunction with the final weeks of GTA21, MOCA will unveil honestshop21 (December 15, 2021 - January 30, 2022) a self-serve store to showcase and sell handmade items by local creators, involving a wider community in GTA21. honestshop21 will be hosted on the ground floor within a reconfiguration of Tom Chung's 50 Shelves for MOCA installation. The shop operates on a self-service basis, relying on the honesty of customers to record their sale and pay. Transactions will be cashless with visitors able to purchase items using credit or debit payments.

WHEN

Greater Toronto Art 2021 (GTA21) on view until January 30, 2022.

Click here for museum hours.

WHERE

158 Sterling Road, Toronto. Click here for directions. 416 530 2500