Emily Padgett, Josh Young, Jordan Donica, Will Join Steven Reineke and Toronto Symphony Orchestra to Perform the Music of Rodgers and Hammerstein

Toronto Symphony Orchestra will perform the music of Rodgers and Hammerstein in April of 2020!

The TSO and a cast of sensational singers head back to Broadway with a concert dedicated to the unforgettable tunes of one of the most successful pairings in the history of musical theatre. With treasured classics from The Sound of Music, Carousel, Oklahoma!, and South Pacific, you'll experience a few of your favourite things and then some.

Steven Reineke will conduct, and performers include Emily Padgett, Josh Young, Jordan Donica, and Amabile Choirs of London, Canada.

Performances are roughly two hours long, including a 20-minute intermission.

The concerts will take place on April 14 and 15 at Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe St in Toronto.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.tso.ca/concert/classic-broadway-rodgers-hammerstein.





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You