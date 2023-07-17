Dusk Dances to Return to Withrow Park for its 29th Season

Get ready for a week-long celebration of dance in Toronto.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Review: FRINGE FESTIVAL: DAY 2 at Toronto Fringe Photo 1 Review: FRINGE FESTIVAL: DAY 2 at Toronto Fringe
Review: FRINGE FESTIVAL: DAY 1 at Toronto Fringe Photo 2 Review: FRINGE FESTIVAL: DAY 1 at Toronto Fringe
Review: FRINGE FESTIVAL: WEEKEND ROUNDUP at Toronto Fringe Photo 3 Review: FRINGE FESTIVAL: WEEKEND ROUNDUP at Toronto Fringe
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 4 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour

Dusk Dances to Return to Withrow Park for its 29th Season

From July 30 to August 6, 2023, Dusk Dances is returning to Withrow Park! Get ready to immerse yourself in this week-long festival and celebration of dance. This year's festival promises to be an unforgettable event as it marks the last year under the leadership of Festival Director and Founder Sylvie Bouchard.

Hosted by Fly Lady Di (Diana Reyes), the beloved festival will present four dance pieces, in a slightly modified format:

  • Rhythm Playground by Rumi Jeraj;
  • No Return by Michael Mortley;
  • A traditional hoop dance by Lisa Odjig (July 30 - Aug 2) and River Christie-White (Aug 3 - 6); and
  • Moving Parts by Denise Fujiwara, a 30-minute-long piece, co-presented with DanceWorks.

Each evening will begin at 7:00pm with a dance workshop, open to audience members of all ages and abilities. Don't miss this chance to witness the magic of Dusk Dances. We are looking forward to seeing you in the park this summer!

All Dusk Dances performances are relaxed. Due to the festival's nature and the park setting, we cannot always prevent people from watching or taking photos from behind a dance piece or prevent a dog from running through a performance. Seating for seniors, and for people who have disabilities, will be provided (stools). Some stools will also be available to members of the public, but it is however recommended that audience members bring their own chair, stool, or blanket. Rubber matting for strollers/wheelchairs will be available. There will be designated personnel and volunteers to assist people with special needs during the event, and help them travel through the park, from piece to piece.

More information at Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
Review: FRINGE FESTIVAL: BATCH FIVE Photo
Review: FRINGE FESTIVAL: BATCH FIVE

Reviews of Fatal Charade, Levels: The Play, Danielle Tea's Infernal Latte, Mail Ordered, All That Remains, and B-Max and the Re-Revolution at the Toronto Fringe Festival

2
Review: FRINGE FESTIVAL: WEEKEND ROUNDUP at Toronto Fringe Photo
Review: FRINGE FESTIVAL: WEEKEND ROUNDUP at Toronto Fringe

Reviews of Frankenstein(esque), Paz, Featherhead, Our Little Secret, All of Our Parents are Asian, and Constellation Prize at the Toronto Fringe Festival

3
Review: HADESTOWN Proves You Can Live it Up on Top and Below in Stunning Toronto Productio Photo
Review: HADESTOWN Proves You Can Live it Up on Top and Below in Stunning Toronto Production

Four years after its Broadway premiere, Anaïs Mitchell’s Tony-winning musical HADESTOWN, developed with and directed by Rachel Chavkin, has finally made its way down to Toronto. With a touring crew of powerhouses, both in the cast and in the band (led by Eric Kang), the retelling of Orpheus and Eurydice comes to life beautifully onstage at the Royal Alexandra Theatre.

4
Final Chance to See HAMILTON in Toronto - Only 6 Weeks Left! Photo
Final Chance to See HAMILTON in Toronto - Only 6 Weeks Left!

Don’t throw away your shot, Toronto!  There are only six weeks left to experience HAMILTON at the Princess of Wales Theatre before it ends its 26-week engagement on August 20.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD Video Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions Video
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Few Good Men
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (7/05-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter Pan: The Panto
St Jacobs Country Playhouse (11/29-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rock of Ages
Huron Country Playhouse Mainstage (8/09-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Skyline's the Limit
The Second City (4/06-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinky Boots
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (8/03-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Christmas Social Dance Party at Access Ballroom Toronto Beaches
Access Ballroom (12/09-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Crooner
Huron Country Playhouse South Huron Stage (7/05-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Universal Child Care
Canadian Stage (2/13-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Year With Frog and Toad
Wychwood Theatre (7/08-8/20)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Orillia Opera House Production of Bed and Breakfast
The Rose Studio (8/24-8/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You