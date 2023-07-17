Dusk Dances to Return to Withrow Park for its 29th Season

From July 30 to August 6, 2023, Dusk Dances is returning to Withrow Park! Get ready to immerse yourself in this week-long festival and celebration of dance. This year's festival promises to be an unforgettable event as it marks the last year under the leadership of Festival Director and Founder Sylvie Bouchard.

Hosted by Fly Lady Di (Diana Reyes), the beloved festival will present four dance pieces, in a slightly modified format:

Rhythm Playground by Rumi Jeraj;

No Return by Michael Mortley;

A traditional hoop dance by Lisa Odjig (July 30 - Aug 2) and River Christie-White (Aug 3 - 6); and

Moving Parts by Denise Fujiwara, a 30-minute-long piece, co-presented with DanceWorks.

Each evening will begin at 7:00pm with a dance workshop, open to audience members of all ages and abilities. Don't miss this chance to witness the magic of Dusk Dances. We are looking forward to seeing you in the park this summer!

All Dusk Dances performances are relaxed. Due to the festival's nature and the park setting, we cannot always prevent people from watching or taking photos from behind a dance piece or prevent a dog from running through a performance. Seating for seniors, and for people who have disabilities, will be provided (stools). Some stools will also be available to members of the public, but it is however recommended that audience members bring their own chair, stool, or blanket. Rubber matting for strollers/wheelchairs will be available. There will be designated personnel and volunteers to assist people with special needs during the event, and help them travel through the park, from piece to piece.

