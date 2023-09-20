Dream Serenade 2023 Lineup Set For Massey Hall

Massey Hall has announced some of the performers for the 9th annual benefit concert Dream Serenade, taking place on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Massey Hall. This year's event will include performances from Stars, Daniel Romano's Outfit, Hayden, Serena Ryder, William Prince, Howard Jones, Kevin Hearn and more!

Dream Serenade is a celebration of Toronto's community of children with developmental and/or physical disabilities and their caregivers created by Toronto musician Hayden Desser and his wife Christie Greyerbiehl. The annual event began in 2014 as a way for Hayden and Christie to assist in fundraising for a new playground for Beverley Street School, where their daughter was a student. It has since grown to raise awareness and funds for respite and summer camp bursaries for families across the Greater Toronto Area.

Dream Serenade is always an unforgettable evening featuring sets by acclaimed artists, special collaborations, short films, a silent auction and exciting surprise guests. Past performers include Gord Downie, Feist, City and Colour, Broken Social Scene, members of The National, Gowan, Barenaked Ladies, Billy Talent, Rough Trade, Sam Roberts, Jim Cuddy, Bahamas, July Talk, Cadence Weapon, Tanya Tagac, The Rural Alberta Advantage, US Girls, Shad and Aysanabee.

Thanks to the generous support of donors and the Dream Serenade community at last year's return to Massey Hall live event, the Dream Serenade Summer Bursary program was reinstated for 2023 and able to offer more support to families around the GTA than ever before! The Dream Serenade Summer Bursary is an initiative intended to provide financial support for Toronto area students with exceptionalities and their families to access Summer programs or enhance their Summer experience. This year was the largest distribution of funds to date, with 200 families across the GTA and 60 schools receiving a Dream Serenade Summer Bursary. The program included additional efforts this year to identify the community's most vulnerable families through our dedicated social worker partners across the City.