Creative Team Announced for World Premiere of the New Musical, MAGGIE

Theatre Aquarius has announced the creative team for MAGGIE, the new Canadian musical produced in association with originating Come From Away producer Michael Rubinoff and multi-award winning recording artist Johnny Reid.

MAGGIE's music and lyrics are by Reid and Matt Murray (Grow), with additional music by Bob Foster (Tell Tale Harbour) and a book by Reid and Murray. Under the Direction and Dramaturgy of Theatre Aquarius Artistic Director Mary Francis Moore, the creative team includes Choreographer and Movement Director Yasmine Lee (Broadway: Once, Harry Potter And The Cursed Child), Sound Designer Josh Liebert (Broadway: MJ, Come From Away) Set Designer Ken McDonald (The Old Globe, Arena Stage) Lighting Designer Kimberly Purtell (Mirvish, Stratford Festival), Costume Designer Samantha McCue (Stratford Festival, Theatre Calgary), Fight Director Anita Nittoly (Canstage, Crow's Theatre), and Associate Music Director Rachel O'Brien (Soulpepper, Shaw Festival). Foster (Toronto: Come From Away, Hairspray) also acts as Music Director, Supervisor and Arranger.

"We have an extraordinary group of creatives who have worked on productions around the world," said Rubinoff. "Together, they are creating a compelling and moving new musical through captivating direction, choreography, music and design."

"We are delighted to have this incredible creative team assembled for the World Premiere of MAGGIE," explains Moore. "This beautiful musical will stir your soul and strike a familiar chord with anyone who is lucky enough to know someone like Maggie."

Set between 1954 and 1976, MAGGIE tells the inspirational tale of a Scottish single mother of three boys, living in the mining town of Lanarkshire, Scotland. After suffering an unthinkable loss, Maggie must rely on her strength, sense of humour and fiercely loyal group of friends to raise her boys and protect them from the harsh and ever-changing world around them.



Based on a true story, MAGGIE features a soul-stirring score by Reid. A tribute to Johnny's Granny and the people of an almost forgotten generation, this exciting new musical is a celebration of family, community and the joy and laughter that can be found, even in the darkest of times.

MAGGIE's World Premiere Run at Theatre Aquarius is from April 19 - May 6, 2023. Opening Night is Friday, April 21. Performances are Tuesdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm, with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 1:30pm. Tickets may be ordered online at Click Here or by calling the box office at 905.522.7529 (toll free 1.800.465.7529), or in person at Theatre Aquarius, 190 King William Street, Hamilton.