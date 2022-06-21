Collingwood Music Festival To Pay Tribute To Maestro Boris Brott

Collingwood Music Festival is proud to share the news that their videographers from last year's festival Mountain Goat Films were recently presented a Telly Award for their film and live stream of the Inaugural Night Concert "POPERA " for Best Virtual Event or Experience! They stand among PBS, USA Today, Electronic Arts and the Smithsonian Institute as fellow award winners.

On Saturday July 9th, this year's opening night Inaugural Concert "Rhapsody On The Bay" will be equally exciting as well poignant when the festival honours Maestro Boris Brott who suddenly passed away earlier this year. Collingwood Music Festival's very own artistic director Daniel Vnukowski will join them at the piano performing Gershwin's timeless masterpiece - Rhapsody in Blue.

He emphasizes: "We were truly blessed to have the opportunity to hear Maestro Boris Brott live at our drive-in festival last year. He was an exceptional talent and visionary, who inspired millions of people over the years with his inimitable passion for music-making. This year's inaugural concert is a loving tribute to his memory and incredible legacy with a powerful performance once again featuring his highly-acclaimed National Academy Orchestra of Canada; the new interim Artistic Director of the Brott Music Festival - Alain Trudel; and myself at the piano. I'm particularly excited to work with Alain Trudel, as I last performed on stage together with him over 25 years ago, when I was still in my teens!"

The Collingwood Music Festival brings exceptional performances to Collingwood each summer, featuring award-winning artists in the fields of classical, world, jazz and Indigenous genres. During the festival running from July 9-15, 2022, music-lovers will also hear a rousing program of popular spirituals with the Nathaniel Dett Chorale, and, "SING! in the Summer" - a set of swingin' cappella choirs which will have audience members singin' along and dancing in the aisles. And that's just the start!

This year, there will be two FREE events: An entire day of music and storytelling activities for youth and families in celebration of Nunavut Day in nearby Duntroon Highlands Golf Club, which has an enchanted, musical pathway coupled with the serenity of nature - all outdoors with charming views of the bay. As well, at Shipyards Amphitheatre, Daniel Vnukowski will kick off City of Collingwood's series "Classic Movies On The Bay" with a piano improvisation accompanying a short Charlie Chaplin silent film, followed by a performance of Somewhere Over the Rainbow. Classic Movies on the Bay is presented in collaboration with the New Classical FM, On The Bay Magazine, FRAM + Slokker and the Town of Collingwood.

A reminder that Collingwood Music Festival's VIP Ticket Draw Contest runs until June 26th, and the lucky winner will be announced on the 27th! The Festival GOLD Pass at $199 saves buyers 25% over each ticket individually. To enter the draw, order passes or single concert tickets and learn more about all events visit: https://collingwoodfestival.com/buy-tickets/ or phone the Box Office at (705) 416-13176.-1317

The Collingwood Music Festival is also a proud recipient of funding support from Simcoe County, the Town of Collingwood and Regional Tourism Organization 7.

The Collingwood Summer Music Festival acknowledges that the area in which we work is the traditional territory of the Anishinaabeg, Haudenosaunee and Huron-Wendat peoples and is subject to Treaty 18, 1818 of the Upper Canada Treaties.