Centaur Theatre Presents SEXUAL MISCONDUCT OF THE MIDDLE CLASSES, Opens November 8

Centaur Theatre presents a provocative look into the intimate challenges within academia in the #MeToo era, with SEXUAL MISCONDUCT OF THE MIDDLE CLASSES, written by renowned playwright Hannah Moscovitch, and directed by Eda Holmes.

This 2021 Governor General's award winning play re-imagines the teacher-student relationship in an exploration of power dynamics, consent and exploitation through a plot-twisting narrative. Starring Marcel Jeannin and Inès Defossé, SEXUAL MISCONDUCT OF THE MIDDLE CLASSES will be presented November 8 - November 27, 2022 at Centaur Theatre.

Jon Macklem is a teacher in the middle of his third divorce. Lonely and ridden with self-loathing, he begins a brief illicit relationship with Annie-his nineteen year old student. Traveling through the complexity of their relationship after the fact, the echo of this pairing reverberates and grows from a rumble to a roar when the #MeToo movement begins to break into the headlines. SEXUAL MISCONDUCT OF THE MIDDLE CLASSES features two perspectives on the same relationship, asking the question, who owns this narrative?

Eda Holmes (Director) Artistic and Executive Director for Centaur Theatre, Eda made her professional directorial debut at Centaur after graduating from The National Theatre School of Canada. She has directed across the country, most notably at the Shaw Festival where she was Associate Director from 2010 to 2017. Her selected credits at Shaw include Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Arcadia, Floyd Collins, and Mrs. Warren's Profession. Most recently she directed Embrasse which opened the 70th anniversary season of the Theatre du Nouveau Monde in Montreal and the dance/theatre hybrid Beautiful Renegades with Peggy Baker Dance projects in Toronto. Eda has won several awards for her work, including Dora Awards for the musical Little Mercy's First Murder and for the English-language premiere of Michel Marc Bouchard's Tom at the Farm. For Centaur, she has directed The 39 Steps, The Children and The Last Wife and Alice and the World We Live In.

Marcel Jeannin (Performer) has performed in theatres across Canada, the United States and France, and is a past member of both the Stratford Festival and National Arts Centre acting companies. For the Centaur Theatre, he has performed as God in Paradise Lost, Karl/Steve in Clybourne Park, Alan in God of Carnage, and Antipholus in The Comedy of Errors. For the Segal Centre: Freddie in Noises Off, Michael in The Secret Annex and Trigorin in The Seagull. For Hudson Village Theatre: Marc in Art. Film and television credits include Three Pines, The Braid, Crisis, Ghosts and 300, as well as the titular voice in The New Adventures of Lucky Luke. He is a frequent guest artist at The National Theatre School of Canada.

Inès Defossé (Performer) is originally from Paris and from a Franco-Asian family. Inès graduated from the Conservatoire d'art dramatique de Montréal in 2020. She played multiple roles in Shakespeare's Hamlet directed by Florent Siaud, in Small Talk by Carole Fréchette directed by Benoît Vermeulen, and in Le Legs de Marivaux directed by Catherine Vidal. During her last year of training, she appeared in two music videos for the electro-pop group Le Couleur and made an appearance in the music video for Limonade by the artist Zoo Baby. Since graduating from the Conservatoire, she made her debut on television in Felix, Maude, et la fin du monde. More recently, Inès played Zoé in the series Sans Rendez-vous, broadcasted on Radio-Canada in the fall of 2021, and played Alexane Lessard in the hit series District 31.

Hannah Moscovitch (Playwright) is an acclaimed Canadian playwright, TV writer, and librettist whose work has been widely produced in Canada and around the world. Recent stage work includes Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes and Old Stock: A Refugee Love Story (co-created with Christian Barry and Ben Caplan). Hannah has been the recipient of numerous awards, including the Trillium Book Award, the Nova Scotia Masterworks Arts Award, the Scotsman Fringe First and the Herald Angel Awards at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and the prestigious Windham-Campbell Prize administered by Yale University. She has been nominated for the international Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, the Drama Desk Award, Canada's Siminovitch Prize in Theatre, and the Governor General's Literary Award. She is a playwright-in-residence at Tarragon Theatre in Toronto. She lives in Halifax.

Set and costumes are designed by James Lavoie, who has designed across continents for over 100 theatre and circus productions including Cirque du Soleil, Centaur Theatre, the National Arts Centre, and more. Sonoyo Nishikawa, award-winning international designer, is the show's lighting designer with recent design in Trojan Women (directed by Yukio Ninagawa), Yukio Mishima's Black Lizard (directed by David Leveaux), and the musical Prince of Broadway (directed by Harold Prince). With music composition by Canadian violinist and composer Sarah Neufeld and intimacy coaching by Luciana Burcheri. The stage manager is Danielle Skene, with Chelsea Dab as assistant director, Harika Xu acting as assistant lighting designer and Georgia Holland as apprentice stage manager.

Previews on Tuesday, November 8 - Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 8PM with opening night on Friday, November 11, 2022. The show will run until Sunday, November 27, 2022 with Mondays dark. Saturday and Sunday matinee performances at 2PM at Centaur 2, Centaur Theatre, 453 St. Francois-Xavier, Montreal.

Tickets ranging from $20 - $68, with subscription rates, group rates and student/senior discounts available. Tickets can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204326®id=32&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcentaurtheatre.com%2Fbox-office%2Ftickets%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by phone at (514) 288-3161.