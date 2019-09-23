Cast Announced For The Toronto Production Of The Pulitzer Prize-Winning Play SWEAT
Canadian Stage and Studio 180 Theatre are pleased to announce the cast for the Toronto premiere production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play Sweat by Lynn Nottage. A Canadian Stage and Studio 180 co-production, performances begin on January 14, 2020 at the Berkeley Street Theatre.
Directed by award-winning actor, director and educator David Storch, the stellar cast includes veteran Shaw and Stratford award-winning actor Kelli Fox (Penelopiad, Nightwood Theatre) as Tracey, award- winning stage and screen actor Allegra Fulton (CTV's Cardinal, CBC's Schitt's Creek, Oscar winning film The Shape of Water) will play Jessie, major theatre and TV actor Ordena Stephens-Thompson (Fences at Grand Theatre, Bravo's The Handmaid's Tale, CTV's Designated Survivor) will play Cynthia and Dora Award-winning, Gemini Award-nominated actor Maurice Dean Wint will play Evan. The cast also includes Christopher Allen, Jhonattan Ardila, Peter N. Bailey, Timothy Dowler-Coltman and Ron Lea, with Sabryn Rock as Assistant Director.
Written by Time 100 Most Influential People 2019 recipient Lynn Nottage, Sweat is a searing examination of industrial decline, race, politics, and friendship. Declared by The New York Times as "A must-see," Sweat was the winner of the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and was nominated for an Olivier Award and three Tony Awards including Best Play.
Sweat chronicles the lives of a group of friends working in a steel mill. When rumours surface that the company is considering layoffs and flyers are hung to recruit non-union workers for less money, the war between community and capitalism begins and tensions start to destroy not only jobs, but friendships.