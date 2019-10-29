Canadian Songwriter James Gordon Is Returning to the Midland Cultural Centre

Riding on the recent release of his latest CD "The Heritage Hall Sessions" from Spring 2019, James Gordon is better than ever in his 40-year career. He addresses issues of climate change the artistic value gap, and peak oil with sensitivity and wit! More than just a musician, James is an incredible asset to the Canadian entertainment business and will once again blow Midland Cultural Centre's audience away on Thurs Oct. 31 as part of the Tiffin Bay Folk Club's 2019 Fall Intimate Spaces Concert Series, sponsored by Grant Thornton.

James Gordon has had a remarkably diverse career. As a solo singer-songwriter and with the ground-breaking trio Tamarack, he has released over forty albums and has toured relentlessly around the world. Gordon has written for symphony orchestras, musical theatre and dance works, film scores, and for more than ten years was heard on CBC radio as songwriter-in-residence for the 'Basic Black' and 'Ontario Morning' programs.

In spring of 2019 James released 'The Heritage Hall Sessions' on Borealis Records. Full of timely material, 'Heritage Hall' addresses climate change, the artistic value gap, and peak oil with sensitivity and wit. Produced by Evan Gordon, the album was tracked live off the floor in the eponymous hall with a stellar cast of players: Jeff Bird (Cowboy Junkies, Townes Van Zandt), Katherine Wheatley, Anne Lindsay (Jim Cuddy Band), Tannis Slimmon, and Ian Bell.

Date: Thursday October 31st, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Price: $25 plus HST and fees

Tickets: http://www.MidlandCulturalCentre.com

Box Offfice:705-527-4420





