Canadian Opera Company Announces April 2022 Events

Canadian Opera Company has announced its lineup of performances and special events in April 2022.

The month brings the company's return to live performances in the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, with a production of La Traviata, as well as digital performances of Bluebeard's Castle, Jane Archibald in Concert and Voices of Mountains, as well as the Fine Wine Auction digital event.

LA TRAVIATA

By Giuseppe Verdi

*COC REVIVAL*

Seven performances:

April 23, May 1 (2 p.m.), 3, 7 (4:30 p.m.), 12, 18, 20, 2022

All performances begin at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise indicated.

The COC celebrates its return to the opera house with Verdi's enduring masterpiece, La Traviata. Violetta is a celebrated courtesan who finds love with sweet Alfredo-but she is forced to choose between her own happiness or Alfredo's reputation. This sumptuous production, helmed by director Arin Arbus, is set in the demi-monde of glittering 1850s Paris, evoking the social realities, rhythms, and debauchery of a rapidly changing society.

Making a series of COC debuts are: rising New Zealand-based soprano Amina Edris in the role of the opera's tragic heroine; internationally renowned American tenor Matthew Polenzani as her lover; and Italian baritone Simone Piazzola as Alfredo's father, Giorgio Germont. COC Music Director Johannes Debus and Price Family Chorus Master Sandra Horst lead the COC Orchestra and COC Chorus through one of Verdi's most celebrated and popular scores.

Ticket Information

All performances take place at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts (145 Queen St. W., at University Ave.). Single tickets for La Traviata range from $35 - $250 for adults, with Grand Ring seats available at $290 and $350, and $22 tickets available for guests between the ages of 16 and 29 through the COC's Opera Under 30 program. Tickets can be purchased online at coc.ca or by calling the Four Seasons Centre Box Office at 416-363-8231. For more information on booking student groups, standing room, and rush tickets, as well as other specially priced tickets available to young people under the age of 15, please visit coc.ca.

BLUEBEARD'S CASTLE (Digital Performance)

Academy Award-nominated director Atom Egoyan returns to the Canadian Opera Company at the helm of an ambitious digital reimagining of Bela Bartók's Bluebeard's Castle. In this hybrid work, Egoyan melds his acclaimed film Felicia's Journey with the chilling one-act opera about an infamous recluse whose previous seven young wives have mysteriously disappeared. American bass-baritone Kyle Ketelsen returns to the COC in the title role, and Canadian mezzo-soprano and Ensemble Studio graduate Krisztina Szabó stars as Judith, Bluebeard's newest bride.

Time: Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Accessible online for six months.

Admission: FREE with COC's digital membership. Sign-up now at coc.ca/stream and visit coc.ca/Bluebeard for more information on how to watch, cast and creative team, and other Spring programming.

JANE ARCHIBALD IN CONCERT (Digital Performance)

Renowned Canadian soprano Jane Archibald delivers a tour-de-force vocal performance in a program of sparkling coloratura arias-from George Frideric Handel to Leonard Bernstein. Archibald is joined for this performance by COC Music Director Johannes Debus conducting the renowned COC Orchestra.

For full details, including program information and how to watch, please visit coc.ca/Archibald.

Time: Streaming now (until August 27, 2022).

Admission: FREE with COC's digital membership. Sign-up now at coc.ca/stream.

VOICES OF MOUNTAINS (Digital Performance)

Fusing classical and contemporary opera repertoire with dance, Voices of Mountains features the world premiere of "Fire" by former COC Composer-in-Residence Ian Cusson. Mezzo-sopranos Rebecca Cuddy and Marion Newman perform with pianist Gordon Gerrard from the Richard Bradshaw Amphitheatre in the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, while choreography and dance from Aria Evans is set against some of Toronto's most stunning backdrops.

For full details, including program information and how to watch, please visit coc.ca/Mountains.

Time: Streaming now (until June 15, 2022)

Admission: FREE with COC's digital membership. Sign-up now at coc.ca/stream.

DIGITAL EVENT: COC FINE WINE AUCTION

Join us online again this year as the Canadian Opera Company celebrates our Fine Wine Auction in partnership with Iron Gate Auctions and Ranger Wine. The COC's flagship fundraiser takes place this year from April 5 - 12, allowing wine lovers across Canada to bid on some of the world's finest bottles. All proceeds go directly to supporting the COC's mission to bring excellent artists and performances to the mainstage, offer Canada's best coaching and performance opportunities to the talented young artists of the COC Ensemble Studio, and ensure that families of all abilities and financial backgrounds have access to enriching cultural and arts education opportunities.

For full details, including information on how to register and bid, please visit coc.ca/Wine.

**Please note: Iron Gate has made modifications to their auction website, requiring all past registrants to register anew; kindly access this link to register and optimize your online auction experience.