Canadian Musical Theatre Database Announced

Today, TIFT Artistic Producer Arkady Spivak announced the new project, the Canadian Musical Theatre Database (CMTDB). This inclusive online resource will advocate for greater access, leading to increased production of Canadian musicals by professional, community and youth theatre companies, as well as by student productions within the education sector.



Talk Is Free Theatre (Barrie), in partnership with Patrick Street Productions (Vancouver), have begun research and development to create a comprehensive and interactive website to support the growth and viability of the Canadian musical theatre industry across numerous sectors. CMTDB will encourage the increased production of existing works by Canadian artists and will connect works in development with more producers, creatives, educators, students and enthusiasts throughout the country.



Led by Project Manager and Developer Michael Torontow, the team behind the CMTDB are interested in creating an accessible hub where creators, educators, producers, students and enthusiasts can find intersectionality, opportunities for collaboration, information and resources in one easy-to-use website.

"The impact of the CMTDB will encourage a greater number of Canadian musicals to be produced and make them more prevalent for everyday consumers of entertainment and seasoned theatregoers alike" says CMTDB Project Manager and Developer Michael Torontow. "I want theatre to be as important to Canadians as hockey is, and the Canadian Musical Theatre Database is going to be part of achieving that goal."

The Canadian Musical Theatre Database is anticipated to launch in late 2021.

We recognize the generous funding of the Canada Council for the Arts - Digital Strategy Fund.