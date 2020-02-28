Canada's Ballet JÃ¶rgen's BALLET 101 Program Will Visit Kenora â€“ Rainy River Riding In March

From March 2nd - 4th, 2020 , the towns of Keewatin, Dryden, Kenora, Nestor Falls, Emo, Barwick and Sioux Narrows in the Ontario riding of Kenora - Rainy River will welcome professional ballet dancers from Canada's Ballet Jörgen into nine local elementary schools for a professional ballet presentation, Ballet 101, presented by Canada's Ballet Jörgen and funded by the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

The Ballet 101 program is in its second year of a three-year initiative that has reached every region of the Province and provides increased access to the performing arts, especially for young Ontarians. The free one-hour interactive program provides the audience with an introduction to ballet and the opportunity to see professional dancers perform excerpts from various ballets. The program is targeted for audiences in elementary schools, libraries, community centres and seniors' residences. ã€€

Canada's Ballet Jörgen is Ontario's second largest dance company and provides access to underserved communities. This includes a commitment to deliver dance into every riding in the Province. The Company also brings major popular ballets (all built and designed here in Ontario) across the Province, including The Nutcracker: A Canadian Tradition and, currently on tour, Anne of Green Gables -the Ballet.

"We believe every Ontarian, no matter where they live, should have access to professional dance. We are grateful to the Ontario Trillium Foundation for helping make this possible by broadening access beyond the downtown cores of Toronto and Ottawa - the areas benefiting the most from public funding for dance in Ontario" states Canada's Ballet Jörgen's CEO and Artistic Director, Bengt Jörgen.

Hon. Greg Rickford, MPP Kenora - Rainy River states "I am truly delighted to see that the Ontario Trillium Foundation funding in support of Ballet Jörgen is ensuring that their Ballet 101 program is reaching as far as northwestern Ontario. Youth in our communities will benefit from this outreach and experience, encouraging them to take a greater interest in the arts. Thanks to Ballet Jörgen for this opportunity".

Quick facts:

Canada's Ballet Jörgen is in it's 32nd year of performing in Canada.

The Ballet 101 program provides opportunities to see live performances by a professional ballet company while learning about ballet as a storytelling medium.

The Ballet 101 program focuses on underserved and remote communities to broaden access to professional arts outside of major Canadian centres.

In the past year, the Ballet 101 program has performed in over 175 Ontario communities for over 22,000 Ontarians.

For more information, please visit the website at CanadasBalletJorgen.ca/Ballet101. Follow Canada's Ballet Jörgen on Twitter @BalletJorgenCA

The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) is an agency of the Government of Ontario, and one of Canada's leading granting foundations. OTF awarded $108 million to 629 projects last year to build healthy and vibrant communities in Ontario.





