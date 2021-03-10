Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Canada's Ballet Jörgen Awarded Safe Travels Stamp By WTTC

The stamp was given to the company for adopting health and hygiene global standardized protocols.

Mar. 10, 2021  

Canada's Ballet Jörgen has been awarded the Safe Travels Stamp by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) for adopting health and hygiene global standardized protocols. The Safe Travels Stamp is an international symbol designed to allow travellers to recognize governments and companies around the world, which have adopted health and hygiene, standardized protocols - so consumers can experience "Safe Travels".

"We are delighted to confirm Canada's Ballet Jörgen has been awarded the Safe Travels Stamp. Across Canada, tourism businesses big and small are doing all they can to offer Canadians the perfect vacation. More and more Canadians are looking closer to home to escape from the challenges of and rediscovering their own provinces. When they see the 'Safe Travels Stamp' has been awarded to the destination or hotel they're planning to visit they will know that they are upholding the highest standards of health and safety and demonstrating they are adhering to the global health protocols issued by the WTTC." - Tourism Industry Association of Ontario President & CEO, Beth Potter

As the Company works towards returning to live programming, its top priority is the health and safety of the artists, staff, audiences and the communities they visit. By adopting the WTTC's Safe Travel Protocols, the company is committed to a safe return to programming at its home studios in Toronto and across Canada.

For more information about the Safe Travels Program, visit wttc.org.


