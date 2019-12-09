Canada's Ballet Jörgen Appoints Hanna Kiel As First Ever Choreographer In Residence

"Working with CBJ really opened my eyes to the possibilities of my creative process. All of the dancers (with or without experience in contemporary dance) offered many surprising results from their own qualities and expertise, and I was able to discover new ways to express my movement. Dancers from CBJ are some of the most open and talented dancers I have ever worked with" - Hanna Kiel

Toronto: Bengt Jörgen, Artistic Director & CEO of Canada's Ballet Jörgen, today announced that Hanna Kiel will be the Company's first ever Choreographer in Residence.

This new position is part of CBJ's longstanding commitment to supporting Canadian-based artists and the creation of new Canadian works.

"Hanna Kiel is a prolific artist who has developed a unique voice on the Toronto dance scene. A passionate artist with a rigorous artistic process, her ability to work closely with artists to draw out their unique personalities in her choreography fits perfectly with CBJ's approach to dance as a language capable of communicating a range of stories and emotions," said Mr. Jörgen.

Ms. Kiel has created nine works for Canada's Ballet Jörgen since 2011 in addition to numerous works for CBJ's George Brown Dance training program.

Originally from Seoul, South Korea, Ms. Kiel is the Artistic Director of Toronto-based Human Body Expressions. She was the 2018 Dora Mavor Moore Award winner for Outstanding Original Choreography for her piece Chasing the Path and the 2012 winner at the Northwest Dance Project's Pretty Creatives International Choreographic Competition. Ms. Kiel first moved to Vancouver in 1996 where she presented her work at 12 Minutes Max, Plan B Singles and Solos Festival, Dancing on the Edge Festival and Pulse at the Scotiabank Dance Centre in Vancouver. In 2007, she collaborated with Yoko Ono as a dancer and choreographer at the Centre A. Since moving to Toronto in 2008, Ms. Kiel has choreographed for numerous organizations including Rosedale Heights School of the Arts, Conteur Dance Academy, George Brown Dance, Ryerson Dances, School of Toronto Dance Theatre, Kenny Pearl's Emerging Artist Intensive, IGNITE, ProArteDanza, Canada's Ballet Jörgen, Alias Dance Project, The National Ballet of Canada, Canadian Contemporary Dance Theatre, Toronto Dance Theatre, Decidedly Jazz Danceworks in Calgary and Osez 2018 in Quebec City. She was also an E-choreographer in 2015 for Springboard Danse Montreal.

CBJ was formed 32 years ago as a platform for emerging Canadian choreographic voices. As Choreographer in Residence, Ms. Kiel will anchor the expansion of the Company's contemporary programming and broaden CBJ's creative influences by contributing to the evolution of the Company's identity as we strive in our mission to deliver relevant and inclusive works to all Canadians.

