CHOIR! CHOIR! CHOIR! Returns To Massey Hall in May

The performance is on Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM.

Feb. 07, 2023  
Just this past weekend Choir! Choir! Choir! announced, in front of a sold out Massey Hall crowd, their return to the legendary Allan Slaight Stage on Friday, May 26, 2023. As they always do for their Massey Hall shows, the duo are cooking up something very special, with a program announcement in the coming weeks.

Tickets on sale this Friday, February 10th @ 10am via www.masseyhall.com/tickets or 416-872-4255.

If you missed their June 2022 performance of SHOUT! you can watch it here.

Choir! Choir! Choir! have proclaimed Massey Hall as "their very favourite Toronto venue" and always delight the crowd when they take the stage. The duo have headlined the historic hall twice before and last performed to a packed Massey Hall crowd this past June.

Choir! Choir! Choir! is a Toronto-based singing group led by creative directors Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman. The duo takes a non-traditional approach; there are no auditions, and the audience is the choir! Show up and they'll teach you an original arrangement to a song you LOVE.

Founded in 2011, Choir! Choir! Choir! has amassed a dedicated and passionate community of singers and a thriving international fan base on YouTube amassing millions of views on some of their videos.

The duo has performed with renowned artists such as Patti Smith, David Byrne, Rick Astley, Tegan and Sara, and Rufus Wainwright, and onstage at New York's Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall with the likes of Debbie Harry and The Flaming Lips. They've created content for NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar with Hamilton's Brandon Victor Dixon. And they they've performed at the MET in New York for New York Pride and hosted their own float in Toronto Pride. They remembered Canadian music hero, Gord Downie, by performing Grace Too with the surviving members of the Tragically Hip to 10,000 fans in Toronto.

Choir! Choir! Choir! exists to celebrate music and push the boundaries between practice and performance, artist and audience, offering therapeutic benefits with the ultimate side effect: a powerful community.

For priority ticket access, fans can become a Platinum Friends First member.

For the concert lover who lives for those 'you just had to be there' moments. With advance notice for upcoming shows, and chances to win that golden ticket for more 'best nights of your life'. Fans can pick between three levels Friend, Platinum with access to pre-sales, and Royal.




Review: THE MAGIC OF ASSEMBLY at Winchester Street Theatre Photo
Review: THE MAGIC OF ASSEMBLY at Winchester Street Theatre
THE MAGIC OF ASSEMBLY, a vibrant dance show, thrives on making invisible threads visible. With a blend of contemporary and street dance and live music by duo LAL, it’s sometimes bewildering, but mostly, the experience is wild, wacky, and wonderful.
Video: See Highlights From THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE By Andrew Bovell Photo
Video: See Highlights From THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE By Andrew Bovell
David Mirvish and The Company Theatre, one of Toronto's most acclaimed independent theatre companies, present the Canadian premiere of the acclaimed Australian family drama, Things I Know to be True, written by Andrew Bovell and directed by Philip Riccio. See video highlights from the production!
Photos: First Look At The Canadian Premiere Of THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE By Andrew Bov Photo
Photos: First Look At The Canadian Premiere Of THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE By Andrew Bovell
See photos as David Mirvish and The Company Theatre, one of Toronto's most acclaimed independent theatre companies, present the Canadian premiere of the acclaimed Australian family drama, Things I Know to be True, written by Andrew Bovell and directed by Philip Riccio.
Rick Miller Returns to Grand Theatre with Explosive Multimedia Show: BOOM X Photo
Rick Miller Returns to Grand Theatre with Explosive Multimedia Show: BOOM X
Following his smash-hit performance of BOOM in 2015, award-winning, multi-talented Rick Miller returns to the Grand Theatre with his highly-anticipated sequel production: BOOM X.  Miller takes on the roles of writer, director, and performer in this international hit show, which utilizes a variety of dynamic, multimedia elements to bring the music, politics, and culture of Generation X to life. 

