CBC The National's Ian Hanomansing To Guest Host An Evening With Nigella Lawson

CBC News The National's, Ian Hanomansing has just been announced as Guest Host for An Evening with Nigella Lawson - the only Canadian stop on her North American tour - on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Massey Hall. Tickets are available for purchase by calling the box office at 416-872-4255 or visiting www.masseyhall.com/tickets.

Hanomansing will join the internationally renowned food writer and TV cook, Nigella Lawson on the legendary Massey Hall stage to lead the conversation and moderate questions from fans.

Ian Hanomansing hosts CBC News' flagship program The National from Vancouver on Fridays and Sundays, and is the host of Cross Country Checkup on CBC Radio and CBC News Network. A seasoned news reporter with over 20 years of frontline coverage, Hanomansing is a household name throughout Canada and is an exciting new addition to An Evening with Nigella Lawson.

Hanomansing is no stranger to Massey Hall. He has visited on multiple occasions for his two outstanding features that aired on The National in June 2018 and June 2019, interviewing the likes of Geddy Lee and Jim Cuddy on the historic Allan Slaight Stage to document the revitalization of the National Historic Site.

Nigella Lawson: In 1998 Nigella Lawson published her first cookbook, How To Eat, The Pleasures and Principles of Good Food. She now has twelve bestselling books to her name, including her latest, Cook, Eat, Repeat: Ingredients, Recipes, and Stories. Her books have sold over 12 million copies worldwide. For more Nigella information, visit www.nigella.com.